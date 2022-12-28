ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WJHG-TV

Pier Park prepares for New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pier Park begins preparations for 15th annual New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop. Dozens of volunteers including members of the Arnold High School marching band arrived at the park Friday morning to set up. Baillie Perrault is a senior at Arnold High. She says...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Hill Taking Her Game International

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Zamiyah Hill is only a junior at Mosley yet she already has 71 goals and a spot on the Under 18 women’s national soccer team... so what is it that makes her so special?. Coach Betowski says it’s simple. “Her work ethics, that’s definitely...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Snowbirds flock to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As piles of snow and freezing temperatures continue to affect much of the country, many retirees have arrived to call Panama City Beach home for the next couple of months. Snowbird season is back here in the panhandle and folks from all over the north come down to Florida […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Village of Baytowne Wharf is inviting you to ring in the New Year with their long list of fun activities. Kensley Brooks, event manager, said you won’t want to miss these family friendly events and spectacular light shows. This end-of-the-year celebration kicks off...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local Woman celebrates her 103 birthday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Maybell Whitfield was born and raised in Bay County. Friday night she celebrated her 103rd birthday. The celebration was held at the Southerland event center in Lynn Haven, which was at one time a funeral home. “When they told me where it was going to...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Destin Log

Many restaurants opened their doors in 2022 in Destin

Serving up seafood to pizza and everything in between, several new restaurants opened their doors in Destin in 2022. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out yet, here’s what some of them have to offer. Lone Wolf Pizza Co. Lone Wolf Pizza Co., a one-of-a-kind...
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

New Year’s events around the Panhandle

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The New Year is just a few days away. Several events are happening in the Panhandle to celebrate the beginning of 2023. 2022 New Years Eve Beach Ball Drop in Pier Park Panama City Beach is hosting a special family-friendly event to ring in the New Year. Events began at 5:35 […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Dog Shot at Panama City Park

After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Shops and restaurants gearing up for new year’s eve

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not quite New Year’s Eve but Pier Park is already teeming with people. “We’re seeing a huge uptick in people and presence of people here at Pier Park,” Steffannie Lozier, a sales associate at Del Sol. A sales associate...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
washingtoncounty.news

5 Flags Pizza is open and ready to serve pizza, wings and more

Good food at an even better price is what 5 Flags Pizza in Chipley has on their menu. Owner Deep Patel opened the pizzeria in mid-December after working in the industry for the past 10 years. Patel is a Bonifay native who says he wants to feed families at an affordable price.
CHIPLEY, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Timeless Residence in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida Accented with Endless Time Spent at The Beach is Listed for $18 Million

376 Beachfront Trail Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 376 Beachfront Trail, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is redesigned by bespoke Nashville designer Chad James and is located on over an acre with 95 feet of Gulf frontage. This is one of the most extraordinary master suites on the Emerald Coast, as it is one of only a few homes in the area with unobstructed views of the coastal Dune Lake and Deer Lake to the west. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 376 Beachfront Trail, please contact The Martin Group (Phone: 870-930-5197) at Coastal Luxury for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Places: Axes & Escape Rooms

Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf.
WJHG-TV

Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a soggy end to the week, and the year, for NWFL!. Rain began to move into the Panhandle this afternoon and the rain will continue to track east tonight and into the overnight hours. The rain will be widespread so we’re all going to see a decent soaking. We’ll see scattered storms to start Saturday off with the rain tapering off in the afternoon. The good news, it will be dry when we’re heading out for our New Year’s Eve parties.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Destin Log

'So many restaurants, so little time' for Destin Snowbirds

The Destin Snowbirds are looking forward to a warm and hospitable stay here on the beautiful Emerald Coast for the first two or three months of 2023. One of the reasons so many snowbirds flock to Destin each year, is the welcoming generosity of many area businesses. According to Prize chair Gene Holzer, there are at least 40 to 50 restaurants that support the snowbird club. I would like to give a shout-out to all of them, but will begin with at least a few.
DESTIN, FL
luxury-houses.net

Majestically Architectural Masterpiece with Incredible and Unobstructed Mexico Gulf Views in Inlet Beach, Florida is Asking for $9.95 Million

208 Paradise By The Sea Boulevard Home in Inlet Beach, Florida for Sale. 208 Paradise By The Sea Boulevard, Inlet Beach, Florida is a crown jewel majestically perched to offer incredible views with all construction materials has been meticulously selected and sourced from vendors around the world to provide only the most luxurious finishes and features. This Home in Inlet Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Paradise By The Sea Boulevard, please contact Anne L Winicki (Phone: 850-960-1179) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for full support and perfect service.
ROSEMARY BEACH, FL
livability.com

Why I Started My Business in Fort Walton Beach (and You Can, Too!)

Resident gives the inside scoop on living and working in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Nestled in Northwest Florida, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County form a welcoming region where generosity and Southern hospitality abound. Here, residents and visitors are met with sparkling water, sandy beaches, gorgeous parks, delicious dining options and much more.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida man charged with shooting dog in dog park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was arrested after he allegedly shot a dog during an altercation in a dog park, Panama City Police said. The incident happened at a dog park on Balboa Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at about noon after shots were fired. Witnesses told police that […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

