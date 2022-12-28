Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Pier Park prepares for New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pier Park begins preparations for 15th annual New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop. Dozens of volunteers including members of the Arnold High School marching band arrived at the park Friday morning to set up. Baillie Perrault is a senior at Arnold High. She says...
WJHG-TV
Hill Taking Her Game International
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Zamiyah Hill is only a junior at Mosley yet she already has 71 goals and a spot on the Under 18 women’s national soccer team... so what is it that makes her so special?. Coach Betowski says it’s simple. “Her work ethics, that’s definitely...
Snowbirds flock to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As piles of snow and freezing temperatures continue to affect much of the country, many retirees have arrived to call Panama City Beach home for the next couple of months. Snowbird season is back here in the panhandle and folks from all over the north come down to Florida […]
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
WJHG-TV
Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Village of Baytowne Wharf is inviting you to ring in the New Year with their long list of fun activities. Kensley Brooks, event manager, said you won’t want to miss these family friendly events and spectacular light shows. This end-of-the-year celebration kicks off...
WJHG-TV
Local Woman celebrates her 103 birthday
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Maybell Whitfield was born and raised in Bay County. Friday night she celebrated her 103rd birthday. The celebration was held at the Southerland event center in Lynn Haven, which was at one time a funeral home. “When they told me where it was going to...
Destin Log
Many restaurants opened their doors in 2022 in Destin
Serving up seafood to pizza and everything in between, several new restaurants opened their doors in Destin in 2022. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out yet, here’s what some of them have to offer. Lone Wolf Pizza Co. Lone Wolf Pizza Co., a one-of-a-kind...
New Year’s events around the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The New Year is just a few days away. Several events are happening in the Panhandle to celebrate the beginning of 2023. 2022 New Years Eve Beach Ball Drop in Pier Park Panama City Beach is hosting a special family-friendly event to ring in the New Year. Events began at 5:35 […]
WJHG-TV
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
mypanhandle.com
Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
WJHG-TV
Shops and restaurants gearing up for new year’s eve
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not quite New Year’s Eve but Pier Park is already teeming with people. “We’re seeing a huge uptick in people and presence of people here at Pier Park,” Steffannie Lozier, a sales associate at Del Sol. A sales associate...
washingtoncounty.news
5 Flags Pizza is open and ready to serve pizza, wings and more
Good food at an even better price is what 5 Flags Pizza in Chipley has on their menu. Owner Deep Patel opened the pizzeria in mid-December after working in the industry for the past 10 years. Patel is a Bonifay native who says he wants to feed families at an affordable price.
luxury-houses.net
The Timeless Residence in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida Accented with Endless Time Spent at The Beach is Listed for $18 Million
376 Beachfront Trail Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 376 Beachfront Trail, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is redesigned by bespoke Nashville designer Chad James and is located on over an acre with 95 feet of Gulf frontage. This is one of the most extraordinary master suites on the Emerald Coast, as it is one of only a few homes in the area with unobstructed views of the coastal Dune Lake and Deer Lake to the west. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 376 Beachfront Trail, please contact The Martin Group (Phone: 870-930-5197) at Coastal Luxury for full support and perfect service.
WJHG-TV
Places: Axes & Escape Rooms
After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf. Updated: 21 hours ago. Kensley Brooks,...
WJHG-TV
Friday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a soggy end to the week, and the year, for NWFL!. Rain began to move into the Panhandle this afternoon and the rain will continue to track east tonight and into the overnight hours. The rain will be widespread so we’re all going to see a decent soaking. We’ll see scattered storms to start Saturday off with the rain tapering off in the afternoon. The good news, it will be dry when we’re heading out for our New Year’s Eve parties.
Destin Log
'So many restaurants, so little time' for Destin Snowbirds
The Destin Snowbirds are looking forward to a warm and hospitable stay here on the beautiful Emerald Coast for the first two or three months of 2023. One of the reasons so many snowbirds flock to Destin each year, is the welcoming generosity of many area businesses. According to Prize chair Gene Holzer, there are at least 40 to 50 restaurants that support the snowbird club. I would like to give a shout-out to all of them, but will begin with at least a few.
luxury-houses.net
Majestically Architectural Masterpiece with Incredible and Unobstructed Mexico Gulf Views in Inlet Beach, Florida is Asking for $9.95 Million
208 Paradise By The Sea Boulevard Home in Inlet Beach, Florida for Sale. 208 Paradise By The Sea Boulevard, Inlet Beach, Florida is a crown jewel majestically perched to offer incredible views with all construction materials has been meticulously selected and sourced from vendors around the world to provide only the most luxurious finishes and features. This Home in Inlet Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Paradise By The Sea Boulevard, please contact Anne L Winicki (Phone: 850-960-1179) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for full support and perfect service.
livability.com
Why I Started My Business in Fort Walton Beach (and You Can, Too!)
Resident gives the inside scoop on living and working in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Nestled in Northwest Florida, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County form a welcoming region where generosity and Southern hospitality abound. Here, residents and visitors are met with sparkling water, sandy beaches, gorgeous parks, delicious dining options and much more.
WJHG-TV
‘Who comes to a dog park with a gun?’: injured dog’s owner grapples with shooting at dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is speaking out after his dog was shot at Al Helms Dog Park in broad daylight on Thursday. Henry Lawrence is the owner of a two-year-old Standard Poodle named Hank. The Panama City Police report says Hank got into a fight with...
Florida man charged with shooting dog in dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was arrested after he allegedly shot a dog during an altercation in a dog park, Panama City Police said. The incident happened at a dog park on Balboa Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at about noon after shots were fired. Witnesses told police that […]
