ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Court docs: Woman intentionally set fires in 15-story West End apartment building

By Fox19
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTUFW_0jwX2GBa00

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect first name for the person charged. The woman under arrest in the incident is Adriana Gouveia.

A woman is under arrest after she admitted to setting fires in a Cincinnati highrise apartment building on Tuesday, court documents state.

The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. in Stanley Rowe Tower at 1621 Linn St. in the West End.

The criminal complaint states the fire investigation indicated that two fires were intentionally set in the building.

Adriana Gouveia, 30, admitted to setting the fires, according to the complaint.

Court documents also list Gouveia’s address as apartment 606 at 1621 Linn St.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the 15-story building.

One person had to be rescued after crews arrived on the scene to find the victim hanging outside a window.

Three residents were displaced, according to Cincinnati Fire District Chief Jay Bosse.

Damage to the building is estimated at $225,000, Bosse said.

Gouveia is charged with one count of aggravated arson, the court documents state.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Court docs: Woman intentionally set fires in 15-story West End apartment building

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Court docs: Woman charged with arson after Cincinnati apartment fire

CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested on arson chargesafter an apartment fire in West End Tuesday. According to court records, Adriana Gouveia, 30, has been charged with one count of aggravated arson. Documents allege Gouveia intentionally set multiple fires inside an apartment complex in the 1600 block of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home

NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
NEWPORT, KY
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Dayton shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Court docs: 62-year-old man charged with public indecency

CINCINNATI — A man was arrested after being accused of pleasuring himself in the window of his apartment where he was seen by three minor females, court documents state. According to court documents, Cleveland McAfee, 62, was seen pleasuring himself in the window of his apartment on Claymore Terrace with the blinds up. His apartment faced another apartment building where he was seen by three separate minor females who told their parents who also witnessed what took place and recorded it.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy