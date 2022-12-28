ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer. There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts,...
How will 2023 Medicaid cutbacks affect South Carolinians?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With news that Medicaid coverage will end to many recipients beginning in April 2023, WLTX reached out to South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) to find out how that agency will handle notifications about eligibility within the state and how the federal action might impact South Carolinians.
SC Department of Corrections hiring Registered Nurses statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring Registered Nurses statewide. Available positions include day and night shifts with flexible scheduling. Applicants will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus, say SC Dept. of Corrections officials. For more information, visit governmentjobs.com.
South Carolina Named One of the Most Charitable States for 2022

Guess what South Carolina residents? Your state has recently earned the award for one of the most charitable states in the country. Talk about southern hospitality, right? According to Go Fund Me, South Carolina earned a spot on the list of the top 10 most generous states in the country for 2022.
South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate

Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
Women, Knowing Your Heart Risk Factors Can Help You Reduce Them

Some heart risk factors we cannot control, but some of the most important ones we can reduce. McLeod Cardiologist Brian P. Wall, MD explains what women can control and how our region’s statistics compare to the state and nation:. When you hear the term cardiovascular disease, that’s kind of...
