Midlands recipients not ready for emergency COVID SNAP benefits to end, say it will be an adjustment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new change from the South Carolina Department of Social Services means an adjustment for people who've been receiving an added benefit for nearly three years. Starting February 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount. Since the start...
WMBF
‘We are always looking for foster families’: Statewide need for more foster families in the new year
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Carolinas, there is a shortage of foster families. In South Carolina, there are around 4,000 children in the foster care system. In Robeson County, there are around 400 children in the foster care system and officials there are looking for more places to safely house them.
WYFF4.com
Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
live5news.com
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
WIS-TV
Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer. There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts,...
South Carolina Food Stamps Benefits Are Scheduled for These Dates in January 2023
South Carolina residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their payments on the normal monthly schedule in January. As usual, payments will be...
wpde.com
SC Emergency SNAP allotments will expire at end of January, DSS announces
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments to all South Carolina households beginning January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum...
How will 2023 Medicaid cutbacks affect South Carolinians?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With news that Medicaid coverage will end to many recipients beginning in April 2023, WLTX reached out to South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) to find out how that agency will handle notifications about eligibility within the state and how the federal action might impact South Carolinians.
WYFF4.com
Upstate insurance agent discusses importance of renters insurance after freezing weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Residents across the Carolinas continue to deal with the aftermath of the freezing temperatures that happened over the Christmas holiday. Some people who rent their properties could be facing thousands of dollars worth of property damage. Daniel Martinez from State Farm said it's important to have...
abccolumbia.com
SC Department of Corrections hiring Registered Nurses statewide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring Registered Nurses statewide. Available positions include day and night shifts with flexible scheduling. Applicants will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus, say SC Dept. of Corrections officials. For more information, visit governmentjobs.com.
DHEC encourages residents to get free COVID-19 rapid test kits
NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages South Carolinians to take advantage of the federal government’s continued efforts to provide free, COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits to households across the country. The White House announced it was restarting its partnership with...
kiss951.com
South Carolina Named One of the Most Charitable States for 2022
Guess what South Carolina residents? Your state has recently earned the award for one of the most charitable states in the country. Talk about southern hospitality, right? According to Go Fund Me, South Carolina earned a spot on the list of the top 10 most generous states in the country for 2022.
gsabizwire.com
South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate
Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone in Charleston, Georgetown or Horry Counties who lost their job as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have until the end of the day to apply for disaster unemployment assistance. Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 25 causing widespread damage across...
wpde.com
The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
FOX Carolina
‘Family’s backbone’: Upstate woman shares family’s tragedy to warn of drinking, driving
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New Year’s Eve is full of fun and celebration but it can quickly change with one bad decision. One Upstate woman shared her story of losing her father to a drunk driver and how it has impacted her family. According to data from the...
Walterboro neighbors concerned about new halfway house opening in the community
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are concerned about a new ministry that is set to open in the Walterboro area. Shield Ministries, an organization that claims to help convicted sex offenders rehabilitate and re-enter society, will open its doors off Barracada Road near Highway 17-A. About 50 men could be housed at the property […]
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Women, Knowing Your Heart Risk Factors Can Help You Reduce Them
Some heart risk factors we cannot control, but some of the most important ones we can reduce. McLeod Cardiologist Brian P. Wall, MD explains what women can control and how our region’s statistics compare to the state and nation:. When you hear the term cardiovascular disease, that’s kind of...
wpde.com
'It's government overreach:' Boat speeding law changes could wreck SC charter industry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Atlantic right whale is a sight to behold...if you're lucky enough too. "I've seen one northern white whale," boater Englis Glover said. "I saw her with a calf. It was absolutely beautiful." Glover has spent 25 years on the waters off the...
