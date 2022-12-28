Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
What to expect from Samsung in 2023
Whatever the year, Samsung continually wows us with some of the most innovative, interesting and downright wondrous tech around. Here’s what we expect from Samsung in 2023. Samsung had a stellar 2022. Its mobile devices once again led the way for Android, whether it was the Galaxy S22 range or the maturing of its foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 4.
iPhone Flip suddenly looks like the folding phone of our dreams
We've just got our best look yet at Apple's rumored to be incoming folding iPhone
game-news24.com
China is planning to ship 5G smartphones by 2023. A 4G model is more than the original version
From now on, in the US, more 5G smartphones will ship than 4G-only models. The spread of new networks in the country is not more helpful than the increase in sales of 5G smartphones in the lower cost segment. According to Reuters in the report entitled Counterpoint, at the end...
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
All the ways One UI 5 shows Samsung getting ready to kill off Bixby
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When Samsung released the Galaxy S8 back in 2017, the phone made waves with its revolutionary design. The S8 started the war against bezels, and will be remembered as one of Samsung's best smartphones. What many of us try to forget about the S8 launch, though, is the arrival of Bixby — the latest in a long line of Samsung voice assistants that started with S Voice on the Galaxy S3. Nearly six years later, Bixby is still here — but I don't think it will be for much longer.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 will feature Android's strongest vibration motor yet
OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 11 next week. The new flagship will be unveiled in China on January 4, 2023, with a global launch coming in February. Ahead of that, the company is building curiosity around the phone by sharing tidbits about it. OnePlus recently revealed that the OnePlus 11 will feature the strongest vibration motor in any Android smartphone yet. The company is also promising improved mobile gaming thanks to Super Graphics Engine.
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Not Buy a Budget 5G Android Phone in 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to buy a new budget Android phone, 5G is perhaps the last thing that you should look for. Unless you're willing to buy upper mid-range or flagship phones, we suggest you avoid 5G entirely and look for good 4G budget phones instead.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets the stable OxygenOS 13 update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last year's Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 rollout was a disaster for OnePlus. The initial build for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro was so buggy that it was pulled within days of release. Worse, the company took months to fix all the issues and release the OS to its other devices. This year though, the story has been different, with OnePlus beating Samsung in updating its 2022 flagship phone to Android 13. Since then, the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 9 series have also been updated to the latest Android build. And now, it is the turn of the budget-oriented Nord CE 2 Lite to taste Android 13.
MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2022 shows iPhone is losing ground
With 2022 coming to an end, YouTuber Marques Brownlee posted his annual Smartphone Awards. After testing many smartphones throughout the year, MKBHD has selected the best phones in eight different categories, which are:. Best Big Phone. Best Small Phone. Best Camera System. Best Battery. The Design Award. Value Award. Bust...
Lenovo Announces New ThinkVision Monitors Including 49-inch Dual QHD Monster
The ThinkVision P32p-30 and ThinkVision P49w-30 will arrive next spring, priced from $999.
Android Headlines
Android 13 lands on Samsung's Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Android 13 is here for Samsung Galaxy A23 5G users in the US. The big Android update is rolling out to unlocked variants of the phone stateside. The carrier-locked models should also soon pick up the new release. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update has already been rolled out to the phone in most international markets.
Digital Trends
Nvidia just leaked its own GPU for CES 2023
Nvidia leaked its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on its website, suggesting the launch of this eagerly anticipated graphics card is approaching rapidly. It’s been rumored that the card will launch at CES 2023. Nvidia has been promoting its hardware as an integral part of the VR and AR revolution...
CNET
LG to Unveil New, Flat Smartphone Camera Module at CES
LG is set to unveil a new camera module at CES that could take the "bump" out of your smartphone. G Innotek, a branch of LG that makes electronic components, said Tuesday that the new micro component combines the optical-zoom capabilities found in DSLR cameras with a thinner design. Optical-zoom...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones appear in first official images
Leaks over the past few months have revealed plenty about Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series. We already know the key specs of the devices and have also seen them in CAD renders and dummy units, which have revealed a largely unchanged design from the Galaxy S22. Now, as the launch draws closer, we have our first official look at the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Leaked images of official promotional materials have confirmed the design of the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0