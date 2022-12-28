ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two cats die in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cats lost their lives in a Rockford house fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a residence in the 800 block of Island Avenue around 5:50 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A resident of the home reportedly noticed smoke coming from a front room where she got home from […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wglc.net

Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block

MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
MENDOTA, IL
25newsnow.com

Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Update: Fire Burns Overnight In Downtown Mendota

Fire in Mendota's downtown burned for about six hours before being brought under control Friday morning. It appeared to have started at the north end of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue just after 9pm. It progressed southward and by midnight, at least two tower trucks were blasting it with water. An excavator arrived to tear into an unoccupied city owned building. Again, to stop the fire from spreading. Years of applied roofing material may aided the fire's progress. A pet business preparing to open lost some of the animals. Cody Beckett, a bystander, watched from across the street:
MENDOTA, IL
WIFR

Freeport man killed in vehicle crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County high-speed pursuit, Illinois man arrested

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said an Illinois man was arrested after a high-speed chase Saturday, Dec. 31. Authorities were patrolling southbound I-43 near Bowers Road in the town of LaFayette when they spotted a vehicle "traveling considerably slower" than the 70 mph speed limit around 11:10 a.m. The driver was "seated low" and "reaching all over the front area of the vehicle" – swerving and "impeding traffic."
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Vehicle Strikes House in Lafayette County Accident

One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident around 9:30am Thursday near Shullsburg. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to the accident on Rennick Road. 73 year old Linda Ballard of Shullsburg was traveling on Rennick Road when she encountered slippery road conditions causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a house. Ballard’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Ballard was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Shullsburg Fire Department, Shullsburg EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Shots Fired Incident In Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. It happened earlier tonight in the area of State and Pierpont. Multiple shots were heard in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford

Reports of a shooting incident on the East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

