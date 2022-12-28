Read full article on original website
Two cats die in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cats lost their lives in a Rockford house fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a residence in the 800 block of Island Avenue around 5:50 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A resident of the home reportedly noticed smoke coming from a front room where she got home from […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Stabbing Victim in Rockford, Possible Multiple Victims
Sources are reporting a stabbing. It happened around 11:40 pm near the 1300 block of 5th ave. Initial reports are saying...
Specialized rescue workers called after car drives off steep ledge into trees in Algonquin
Over a dozen specialized rescue workers were called to help rescue an injured driver trapped in their vehicle after it drove off a steep ledge in Algonquin Saturday morning. The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District responded around 6:55 a.m. to South Route 31 and Oakwood Court in Algonquin for a vehicle crash.
wglc.net
Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block
MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
25newsnow.com
Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
starvedrock.media
Update: Fire Burns Overnight In Downtown Mendota
Fire in Mendota's downtown burned for about six hours before being brought under control Friday morning. It appeared to have started at the north end of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue just after 9pm. It progressed southward and by midnight, at least two tower trucks were blasting it with water. An excavator arrived to tear into an unoccupied city owned building. Again, to stop the fire from spreading. Years of applied roofing material may aided the fire's progress. A pet business preparing to open lost some of the animals. Cody Beckett, a bystander, watched from across the street:
rockfordscanner.com
Suspects Attempt To Steal A Dog Out of A Winnebago County Animal Control Van. Then Shoot At The Animal Control Officer
Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. Initial reports are saying a Winnebago County Animal Control...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
WIFR
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Scenes are being reported in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting multiple police and medical personnel at an address in Sage Drive. 3800 block of Sage Drive. Unknown what happened. Avoid the area.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene on the East side, Earlier tonight
Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene. Sources are reporting several emergency personnel.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford
Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a major accident in Rockford
Sources are reporting a major accident in Rockford. On Auburn, in front of On The Way. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has landed near...
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County high-speed pursuit, Illinois man arrested
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said an Illinois man was arrested after a high-speed chase Saturday, Dec. 31. Authorities were patrolling southbound I-43 near Bowers Road in the town of LaFayette when they spotted a vehicle "traveling considerably slower" than the 70 mph speed limit around 11:10 a.m. The driver was "seated low" and "reaching all over the front area of the vehicle" – swerving and "impeding traffic."
x1071.com
Vehicle Strikes House in Lafayette County Accident
One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident around 9:30am Thursday near Shullsburg. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to the accident on Rennick Road. 73 year old Linda Ballard of Shullsburg was traveling on Rennick Road when she encountered slippery road conditions causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a house. Ballard’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Ballard was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Shullsburg Fire Department, Shullsburg EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Shots Fired Incident In Rockford
Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. It happened earlier tonight in the area of State and Pierpont. Multiple shots were heard in the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford
Reports of a shooting incident on the East side. Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested after 4 OWI in month of December, twice passed out at Wisconsin intersections
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southern Wisconsin has been arrested after receiving four OWI’s within the month of December, officers had found him passed out at intersections on two different occasions. According to the Janesville Police Department, the four incidents took place on December 8, 10,...
