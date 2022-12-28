Christine Brown Films Final ‘Sister Wives’ Arizona Scene After Kody Split: ‘It’s Bittersweet’

Image Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock

Christine Brown, 50, is leaving her old life in Flagstaff, Arizona behind her. Following her split from husband Kody Brown, 53, in 2021, Christine relocated to Utah and recently she wrapped her final day at the Sister Wives confessional studio in Arizona. “This is the last day I am on the set in Flagstaff. And it is a little bittersweet,” Christine said in a Dec. 27 TikTok video.

I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set. I travel back-and-forth for a year. An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah! #fyp #foryoupage #christinebrown #sisterwives #interview #production #behindthescenes

The TLC star gave a behind-the-scenes tour of the confessional studio, which is actually inside a garage. “This is the couch, right here, that I’ve sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings,

Christine said. “This is the last time and it’s a little bittersweet today,” she added. “This is it. Bye Flagstaff. ”

The mom-of-six explained in her caption that she filmed the TikTok on her final day at the Flagstaff set. “I travel back-and-forth for a year. An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah,” she wrote. Christine didn’t clarify if she’ll continue to film Sister Wives in Murray, Utah, where she now lives.

Kody Brown with his wives, including Christine Brown (Photo: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Christine moved away from Arizona after announcing that she left Kody back in Nov. 2021, but her departure from the family in Flagstaff didn’t air on the show until Nov. 2022. Christine has six children with Kody and they’re all over the age of 18 except for daughter Truely, 12, who moved with Christine when she left Kody. Christine and Kody were together since 1994 before she decided to end the spiritual marriage.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Following the split, Christine has opened up about pursuing new relationships. She said that she was “casually dating” in an interview with Us Weekly in October. “I’m not in the mood for any kind of a serious relationship, so one or two dates per person is all I’m gonna allow right now,” she said.

On the flip side, Kody’s marriages to two of his other wives, Meri Brown, 51, and Janelle Brown, 53, have also fallen apart. Both splits were confirmed in the Sister Wives: One on One special, which aired Dec. 18. Now, Kody is only married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, 44.