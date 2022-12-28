ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Kingston

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to police, a 65-year-old woman died on Tuesday while riding her bike on Pine Grove Avenue in Kingston. Early investigations showed that a car driven by a 60-year-old woman struck the bicyclist. Neither woman was named by the police.

The victim was taken to Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley, Mary’s Avenue campus where she was treated for her injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts, she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing as to the cause of the wreck. Members of the Kingston Police Department’s patrol and detective divisions were assisted by members of Mobile Life, the Kingston Fire Department, the Ulster County Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

6-year-old struck, killed by bus in Palm Tree

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to please contact the Kingston Police detective division at (845) 331-8404 or Detective Jason Charest at jcharest@kingston-ny.gov .

