Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
NJ Suspects Ditch Stolen Car In Wild NY Pursuit, Captured With Loaded Gun: Police
Three New Jersey men including one carjacking suspect were arrested and a fourth at large after leading police on a chase Hutchinson River Parkway in a stolen vehicle that they ditched on the side of the highway, authorities said.Justin McKinney, 18, of Kearny, Frank L.D. Clark, 20, of Newark …
Law & Odor: K9 Sniffs Out Crack, Loaded Gun During Route 46 Stop In Little Ferry
A motorist who refused to let a Little Ferry officer search his SUV following a stop on Route 46 was arrested, authorities said, after a police dog led his partner to crack and a loaded gun. Officer James Serio stopped the 2012 Honda CRV with dark-tinted windows after the registration...
Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the Christmas night murder of Khalil Lockett in Jersey City. According to police, Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City was charged for murder and related weapons possession charges. He was taken into custody on Friday at his place of employment in Jersey City and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. Police reports show that at approximately 6:04 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. “Responding officers The post Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Undercover Unit Busts Burglars Hitting Fort Lee Shoppers' Cars
Two members of a Queens burglary crew who've been hitting Fort Lee shopping centers were hard at work when an undercover team of police caught them in the act, authorities said. Plainclothes Anti-Crime Unit officers and detectives have been keeping an eye on Plaza West on Bergen Boulevard amid a...
Christmas Day murder in Jersey City, NJ leaves one dead
JERSEY CITY — A local man is charged with murder for the killing of another city resident on Christmas Day. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett was shot in the torso on Sunday around 6 p.m. Jersey City cops responded to the scene near the...
3 Suspects Lead Cops On Chase In Westchester After Stealing Vehicle, 1 Still On Loose: Police
Three suspects charged with stealing a vehicle failed to avoid capture after leading police on a lengthy chase in Westchester County, authorities said. The chase happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 1:30 p.m., when police in New Rochelle were told that a stolen vehicle had entered the city aft…
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
Man, 43, arrested for fatal Christmas shooting in Jersey City
A 43-year-old man was arrested on Friday for fatally shooting a 46-year-old man on Christmas Day in Jersey City, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man robbed at gunpoint outside his car in Bayonne, NJ, police say
BAYONNE — Individuals in ski masks struck a man repeatedly with their handguns before fleeing with valuables that the victim was attempting to unload from his car, according to police. The 49-year-old victim suffered lacerations to his head and face and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Gone in 60 seconds: Burglars steal $200,000 in jewelry from Howell, NJ home
HOWELL —The owners of a house where burglars stole an estimated $200,000 worth of jewelry in less than a minute on Monday afternoon have posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to their arrest. Security camera footage captured images of the two masked burglars in the woods watching a...
Teaneck Police Nab Out-Of-Town Minor With Loaded Gun, Three Others Following Car Burglary Spree
Teaneck police seized four out-of-town teens -- one of them an underage boy who they said was carrying a loaded gun, a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets -- after flooding local streets following an overnight 14-vehicle burglary spree.A vehicle also had been stolen from a Cedar Lane re…
Police: Teen charged in shooting of 14-year-old in Jersey City
Police say the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive. Authorities say that the 14-year-old was shot in the left thigh.
Police: Burglars Hitting Fort Lee Shopping Center Parking Lots Busted By Undercover Unit
Two members of a Queens burglary crew who've been hitting Fort Lee shopping centers were fast at work when an undercover team of police caught them in the act, authorities said. Plainclothes Anti-Crime Unit officers and detectives have been keeping an eye on Plaza West on Bergen Boulevard amid a...
Vehicle stolen in Georgia leads NJ State Police on 50-mile pursuit
The driver of a stolen car led New Jersey State Police on a 50-mile pursuit on the NJ Turnpike Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said they were notified by the Georgia State Patrol just before noon about a car stolen from Georgia that was heading northbound on the Turnpike near Exit 5 (Mount Holly).
Three New York men arrested after shoplifting escalates to car chase in Middletown, NJ
Several hours after a bank robbery in Middletown Township on Wednesday morning, there was a shoplifting incident that took place mid-afternoon which led to a police pursuit car chase. Middletown Police said they received a call around 3:30 pm on Wednesday after an employee at the Verizon store on Route...
After Middletown bank robbery along Route 35, male suspect sought by FBI, police
MIDDLETOWN — Police on Wednesday were investigating a township bank robbery reported at a branch along Route 35, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago confirmed. Around 10:40 a.m., Middletown police responded to a call from the Valley National Bank within Kohl’s Plaza. According to law enforcement, a male suspect...
4 juveniles charged — teen fatally stabbed in Union City, NJ
UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen. Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
Five Shot In Jersey City, Teen In Custody
Five people were shot in Jersey City in separate incidents on Thursday, Dec. 29, and a 16-year-old boy has been charged in one, authorities said.The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the boy shot a 14-year-old victim in the left thigh at Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive, city spokesperson…
One man killed in shooting in N.J. city
A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Paterson, and authorities are investigating. The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the head about 9:45 p.m. in the area of North Main and Arch streets, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. A report of gunfire brought...
jerseydigs.com
Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion
A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0