Bloomfield, NJ

Shore News Network

Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the Christmas night murder of Khalil Lockett in Jersey City. According to police, Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City was charged for murder and related weapons possession charges. He was taken into custody on Friday at his place of employment in Jersey City and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. Police reports show that at approximately 6:04 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. “Responding officers The post Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

4 juveniles charged — teen fatally stabbed in Union City, NJ

UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen. Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
UNION CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Shot In Jersey City, Teen In Custody

Five people were shot in Jersey City in separate incidents on Thursday, Dec. 29, and a 16-year-old boy has been charged in one, authorities said.The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the boy shot a 14-year-old victim in the left thigh at Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive, city spokesperson…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

One man killed in shooting in N.J. city

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Paterson, and authorities are investigating. The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the head about 9:45 p.m. in the area of North Main and Arch streets, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. A report of gunfire brought...
PATERSON, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion

A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
