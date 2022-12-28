KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A car was impounded in Putnam County because Kanawha County deputies say the vehicle was equipped with unauthorized emergency lights. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a transport to Putnam County and was returning back to Kanawha County on I-64 when a dark-colored sedan flashed emergency blue and red lights at him.

