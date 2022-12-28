Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Kanawha County deputy pulls over fake police cruiser in Putnam County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A car was impounded in Putnam County because Kanawha County deputies say the vehicle was equipped with unauthorized emergency lights. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a transport to Putnam County and was returning back to Kanawha County on I-64 when a dark-colored sedan flashed emergency blue and red lights at him.
Help for women in recovery expands to downtown Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A growing non-profit is expanding its reach throughout West Virginia. According to Cheryl Laws, the founder of Pollen8, the organization plans to open “Café Appalachia” in downtown Charleston next year. The restaurant, which will be located on McFarland Street, will be the...
