WVNT-TV

Kanawha County deputy pulls over fake police cruiser in Putnam County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A car was impounded in Putnam County because Kanawha County deputies say the vehicle was equipped with unauthorized emergency lights. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a transport to Putnam County and was returning back to Kanawha County on I-64 when a dark-colored sedan flashed emergency blue and red lights at him.
