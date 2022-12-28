Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Unsurprised by UCLA Benching Dorian Thompson-Robinson
The head coach of the Pitt Panthers thinks UCLA benched their quarterback for his performance, not injury.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nick Patti Deserved to be Pitt's Hero (All Season)
The Pitt Panthers walked off winners thanks to their best quarterback.
Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout
You might be able to sneak things past some people, but not Kirby Smart. The Georgia Bulldogs coach showed on Saturday one of the reasons why he has turned his program into a national powerhouse. Not only is he an excellent recruiter and defensive wizard, but he is plugged-in on gameday and can make some... The post Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mr. CFB: After A Season With Little Drama, Georgia Rallies To Beat Ohio State 42-41
ATLANTA--If there is one thing that holds true for Georgia's 2022 college football season it is that for the most part it has been devoid of drama. Oh, there was that night in Columbia, Mo. when a flat Georgia team trailed Missouri by double digits in the first half was still behind ...
Ohio State Falls Short on Final Drive in Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal
The Buckeyes fell just short as play calling and execution failed the offense down the stretch.
'Imagine a worse first minute of the year for Ohio State fans.' Fans react to Georgia loss
Ohio State football fans will likely remember how 2023 began for a long time. As the clock struck midnight, Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning kick, giving Georgia the 42-41 win in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. From the first moments of 2023, most fans...
CFP Set: Defending champ Georgia to take on TCU at SoFi Stadium
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday's delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in the second half to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41...
Instant Analysis From Ohio State’s 42-41 Loss To Georgia
Brendan Gulick provides instant analysis from Atlanta following Ohio State’s playoff defeat at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs.
Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans
CLEVELAND (AP) — The action at Cleveland Cavaliers games from now on won’t be limited to dunks, layups, 3-pointers and anything else happening on the court. Bet on it. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the NBA team is opening a stylish, two-story sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where fans can wager on games across the country — along with the one they’re attending. Partnering with Caesar’s Sportsbook, the Cavs are the latest professional franchise to double down, so to speak, on the burgeoning, multi-billion dollar sports gambling industry, once deemed taboo and now trendy.
Panthers Make Bowl Game History vs UCLA
The Pitt Panthers set a school and college football record with their win over UCLA.
UCLA’s Thompson-Robinson Headbutts Pitt Player After TD Pass
The Bruins star was riled up after an early score in the Sun Bowl.
Postgame Reaction to Pitt's Thrilling Win over UCLA
Players and fans took to Twitter to celebrate the Pitt Panthers' wild victory in the Sun Bowl.
First 2023 NFL Mock Draft of the New Year
With the turn of the new year, get to know the players who could go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sean Clifford On End Of Career, Possible NFL Future
Penn State's veteran quarterback intends to make a run at an NFL career after closing out his college days with a Rose Bowl game against Utah.
2022 KDKA Radio Super 7 Football Finalists
It was a great year on the gridirons of Western Pennsylvania. Now that the dust has settled, it’s almost time to hand out some individual awards. Here are the three finalists, listed in alphabetical order, from each class.
Comments / 0