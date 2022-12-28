The South Bend Police Department is among the many reminding residents not to shoot a gun in the air to celebrate the new year at midnight. “There are a lot of things you can do when the clock strikes midnight for the new year… shooting a gun in the air shouldn’t be one of them. Recklessly discharging a firearm in South Bend could result in a $2,500 fine – or worse – property damage and injuries.”

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO