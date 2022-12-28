Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Byrd Arrested After Intimidating Man, Battering Police Officer
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly using a machete-style knife to threaten a man. Kenneth U. Byrd, 40, 805 South Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Esterbrook Drive, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of a family fight. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 800 block East...
inkfreenews.com
Williamson Arrested In Winona Lake Stabbing Incident
WINONA LAKE — A Winona Lake man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck. Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, 2609 Wildwood Lane, Winona Lake, is charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
hometownnewsnow.com
Impaired Driver Given a Free Stay at County Jail
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office pulled another suspected drunk driver off the local roadways. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, police were dispatched to Coolspring Township on the report of a reckless driver. In the area of CR 950 West and CR 300 North,...
WOWO News
Local mother looking for plea deal in child’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne mother has submitted a plea agreement in connection to the death of her little girl. 38-year-old Emily Tudor has agreed to plead guilty to all charges, according to our partners in news at 21 Alive. Tudor’s charges are three counts of neglect of a dependent where the defendant endangers the dependent, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
WWMTCw
Sturgis Public Safety identifies person of interest in motel parking lot killing
STURGIS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was identified as the shooting victim in Thursday night's deadly motel parking lot shooting Thursday night. Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
WANE-TV
Police search for suspect in stabbing that left 1 woman in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are handling a reported stabbing in southeast Fort Wayne that happened a little before noon Thursday, dispatchers confirmed. Authorities responded to the 600 block of E. Suttenfield Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call who said a lady was laying in the roadway and had been stabbed.
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Family Suing Warsaw Officers After Alleged Constitutional Rights Violations
SYRACUSE — A Syracuse family is suing the city of Warsaw and two Warsaw Police Department officers after alleged violations of constitutional rights. Pamela, David and Solomon Gregory are the plaintiffs. Court documents state the plaintiffs’ federal claims are brought pursuant to 42 U.S.C. 1983 to redress the deprivation, under color of state law, of rights secured by the Constitution of the United States. The Gregorys are being represented by Kenneth J. Falk and Stevie J. Pactor, American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, Indianapolis.
Police investigate fatal shooting in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A man was shot and killed Thursday, Dec 29, in a Sturgis parking lot. The victim’s name has not been released. He was in his early 30s, Sturgis Department of Public Safety said. Police responded to a 6:05 p.m. report of a shooting...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Man leaves suspected home intruder with gunshot wound
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police. At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police said a...
Sturgis police: One dead in shooting at motel
A man was shot and killed at a motel in Sturgis on Thursday.
95.3 MNC
SBPD: Don’t shoot gun in air at midnight to celebrate the new year
The South Bend Police Department is among the many reminding residents not to shoot a gun in the air to celebrate the new year at midnight. “There are a lot of things you can do when the clock strikes midnight for the new year… shooting a gun in the air shouldn’t be one of them. Recklessly discharging a firearm in South Bend could result in a $2,500 fine – or worse – property damage and injuries.”
Man shot, killed at Sturgis motel identified
The name of the man who was fatally shot at a Sturgis motel on Thursday has been released.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, U.S. 30, east of North CR 200W, Warsaw. Driver: David O. Bradley, 35, North CR 200W, Valparaiso. Bradley’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Anchorage...
proclaimerscv.com
41-Year-Old Man From Indiana Allegedly Robbed IHOP Right On Christmas Eve
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (TCD) — The police of Indiana arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly robbed an IHOP with his axe and a knife. According to Fort Wayne Police, on Dec. 24 at around 12:54 p.m., the police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at Coldwater Road in IHOP.
22 WSBT
Sturgis Public Safety: 30-year-old man dies from gunshot wound
Sturgis Public Safety responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of South Centerville Road in Sturgis. Police found a man in his early 30’s in a parking with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and died a short time later from his injuries.
WANE-TV
Person struck while pushing car on Ludwig Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police say a person pushing a car was struck by another vehicle on Ludwig Road Thursday night. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. Just before 8 p.m., officers found a man lying near the...
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
16 Sports Reporter Drew Sanders met up with both Irish and Gamecock fans ahead of Friday’s matchup at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Country Bake Shop on State Road 933 in St. Joseph County will be closing its doors on Saturday, Dec. 31. 3 injured after car, ambulance...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Lake City Rental v. Main Street Mechanicals, $1,247.67. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Ana Montoya, $1,475.54. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Jefferson...
