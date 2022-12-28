ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierceton, IN

inkfreenews.com

Byrd Arrested After Intimidating Man, Battering Police Officer

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly using a machete-style knife to threaten a man. Kenneth U. Byrd, 40, 805 South Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Most Wanted

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Esterbrook Drive, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of a family fight. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 800 block East...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Williamson Arrested In Winona Lake Stabbing Incident

WINONA LAKE — A Winona Lake man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck. Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, 2609 Wildwood Lane, Winona Lake, is charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WINONA LAKE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Impaired Driver Given a Free Stay at County Jail

(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office pulled another suspected drunk driver off the local roadways. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, police were dispatched to Coolspring Township on the report of a reckless driver. In the area of CR 950 West and CR 300 North,...
LA PORTE, IN
WOWO News

Local mother looking for plea deal in child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne mother has submitted a plea agreement in connection to the death of her little girl. 38-year-old Emily Tudor has agreed to plead guilty to all charges, according to our partners in news at 21 Alive. Tudor’s charges are three counts of neglect of a dependent where the defendant endangers the dependent, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Syracuse Family Suing Warsaw Officers After Alleged Constitutional Rights Violations

SYRACUSE — A Syracuse family is suing the city of Warsaw and two Warsaw Police Department officers after alleged violations of constitutional rights. Pamela, David and Solomon Gregory are the plaintiffs. Court documents state the plaintiffs’ federal claims are brought pursuant to 42 U.S.C. 1983 to redress the deprivation, under color of state law, of rights secured by the Constitution of the United States. The Gregorys are being represented by Kenneth J. Falk and Stevie J. Pactor, American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, Indianapolis.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Man leaves suspected home intruder with gunshot wound

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police. At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police said a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

SBPD: Don’t shoot gun in air at midnight to celebrate the new year

The South Bend Police Department is among the many reminding residents not to shoot a gun in the air to celebrate the new year at midnight. “There are a lot of things you can do when the clock strikes midnight for the new year… shooting a gun in the air shouldn’t be one of them. Recklessly discharging a firearm in South Bend could result in a $2,500 fine – or worse – property damage and injuries.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, U.S. 30, east of North CR 200W, Warsaw. Driver: David O. Bradley, 35, North CR 200W, Valparaiso. Bradley’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Anchorage...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Sturgis Public Safety: 30-year-old man dies from gunshot wound

Sturgis Public Safety responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of South Centerville Road in Sturgis. Police found a man in his early 30’s in a parking with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and died a short time later from his injuries.
STURGIS, MI
WANE-TV

Person struck while pushing car on Ludwig Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police say a person pushing a car was struck by another vehicle on Ludwig Road Thursday night. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. Just before 8 p.m., officers found a man lying near the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Lake City Rental v. Main Street Mechanicals, $1,247.67. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Ana Montoya, $1,475.54. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Jefferson...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

