Metaverse fails to meet expectations as VR headset sales shrink in 2022
Virtual reality (VR) technology, once hailed as the next big thing in the tech industry, has yet to live up to its hype. According to data acquired by CNBC from research firm NPD Group, sales of VR headsets in the U.S. declined 2% to $1.1 billion in 2022, while analyst firm CCS Insight reported that worldwide shipments of VR headsets and augmented reality devices fell 12% to 9.6 million during the same period. These figures represent a setback for companies like Facebook, which has invested heavily in the development of its metaverse and VR technology.
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
PlayStation Teases Wireless PSVR2 Model
PlayStation appears to be teasing a wireless version of the PlayStation VR2. PSVR2 is one of the biggest hardware launches coming in 2023 and it seems like it's going to be a pretty big leap for the medium. When the first PSVR headset came out, it felt like Sony wasn't fully committed. The headset was kind of bulky, it didn't have great resolution, it reused controllers from the PS3, the camera to track the headset wasn't very premium, so it felt like Sony was trying to test the waters without sinking costs. However, it proved successful enough for Sony to go all in on PSVR2 with high-resolution OLED screens, eye tracking, fancy new controllers that are pretty intuitive for VR, and much more. It's the real deal and it will cost a lot, but it is held back by one thing: pesky wires.
Declining VR headset sales could spell bad news for the metaverse
In a nutshell: With Facebook changing its corporate name to Meta and so much focus being placed on the future of virtual reality, one might imagine that more people bought VR headsets this year. The worrying reality for the social media giant is that the opposite happened: shipments slumped more than 12% year-over-year in 2022.
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Microsoft confirms three Xbox exclusive Bethesda titles
Microsoft has confirmed three Xbox and PC exclusive titles are in development by Bethesda Softworks. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal thought to be worth £50billion ($68billion USD), with at least 16 regulatory bodies launching investigations into the proposed takeover since, in order to assess its likely impact on competition.
The best PSVR 2 games: coming soon
The best PSVR 2 games will make full use of PlayStation VR 2's new hardware, these are our picks. The best PSVR 2 games coming in 2023 include new and exclusive virtual reality experiences as well as upgrades of PSVR games and Meta Quest 2 releases. In this guide I've rounded up some of the more interesting games coming for PlayStation VR 2, Sony's eagerly awaited next-generation virtual reality headset.
Sony permanently blocks Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and two other games from coming to Xbox, Microsoft makes three Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusive
Microsoft's US$68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not going down well with regulators with the Redmond-giant having to respond to both the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) on the need for the deal to go through. Back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the UK CMA that Sony on it's part has set up permanent Xbox-exclusion deals for several titles on the PlayStation.
The new PS Plus still couldn’t compete with Xbox Game Pass in 2022
PlayStation Plus Essential — what everyone used to call good ol’ PlayStation Plus — once again turned in an outstanding roster of free games for players who subscribe, and of course, players have to subscribe if they want multiplayer access. But at the subscription’s new Extra and...
Polygon overtakes Solana in terms of marketcap, but here’s an issue
Polygon outgrew Solana in terms of market cap. It witnessed growth in the NFT sector; however, prices continued to decline. According to a 29 December tweet by economist Alex Kruger, recent developments boosted Solana [SOL], doubling its marketcap to twice that of Polygon [MATIC]. One reason for the growing interest in Polygon could be its emerging NFT market.
Gamers just spotted a hilarious design fail in Final Fantasy on PS5
From the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077 to the botched launch of the remastered GTA trilogy, over the last couples of years gamers have experienced a few, well, botched launches. Here's a graphical error that doesn't quite derail the entire gaming experience – but is pretty funny nonetheless. Gamers...
The Nintendo Switch 2 is needed now more than ever
When the Nintendo Switch hit shelves in 2017, its hybrid nature and portability felt revolutionary in a world of predominantly home consoles. While this novelty outshone the console’s performance issues at launch, its problems are now harder to ignore. When it comes to performance, the system undeniably falls short...
The biggest gaming controversies of 2022
Injuries, leaks, crime, NFTs, and a giant goddamn dragon: 2022 was a pretty big year for big moments.
Xbox Cant install purchased Games
Usually, one shouldn’t have any problem downloading their purchased games on Xbox. Like Windows Store, games and other downloadable content are installed automatically on Xbox if your gaming console is set to Instant-on mode. However, Xbox might not let you download purchased games in some instances. This post will share solutions to help you fix if Xbox can’t install purchased games.
PS4, PS5: PSVR 2, Slim, games service, the five major projects for PlayStation in 2023!
That’s it, the end of 2022: the gift comes under the tree, and its coldest. It’s a tradition that is always right for us to look up the future. In this article, we discussed the plans for the PlayStation industry in the coming months. Come on, stop!. 1)...
