Atlanta Braves sign catcher Sean Murphy to 6-year, $73 million deal

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed recently acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million contract, the team announced.

Veteran catcher Sean Murphy hit a career-high .250 in 148 games last season for the Oakland Athletics. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI

The Braves announced the extension Tuesday night. Murphy joined the team earlier this month as part of a nine-player, three-way trade that also involved the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers .

Murphy's extension runs through the 2028 season, with a team option for 2029. The veteran catcher is set to make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million annually from 2025 through 2028.

Murphy, 28, hit .250 with a career-high 18 homers, 37 doubles and 66 RBIs in 148 games last season for the Athletics. He hit .236 with 46 homers with 147 RBIs in 330 games over four seasons with the Athletics.

The third-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft made his big-league debut in 2019.

