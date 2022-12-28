ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

2,500 Southwest Flight Cancellations Leave Stranded Passengers Seething In Post-Christmas Mess

By Annie DeVoe and Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xle7M_0jwWzoQp00

More than 2,500 Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and 8,3072 delayed as of Wednesday, Dec. 28 leaving even more passengers across the US stranded and seething.

Processes and computer systems that haven't changed since the 1990s are to blame, Captain Casey Murray, the president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, tells CNN.

“It’s phones, it’s computers, it’s processing power, it’s the programs used to connect us to airplanes," he said, "that’s where the problem lies, and it’s systemic throughout the whole airline."

The federal government said it plans on investigating . Customers can request full refunds for their flights, or receive a flight credit.

The bulk of the cancellations were out of Denver International Airport (183). As of 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, here's which East Coast airports had Southwest Airlines cancellations and delays, according to FlightAware .

  • Baltimore/Washington: 112 flights, 83 delays
  • LaGuardia: 39 cancellations, 80 delays
  • Boston Logan: 31 cancellations, 142 delays
  • Pittsburgh: 24 cancellations, 39 delays
  • Philadelphia: 23 cancellations, 82 delays
  • Newark: 21 cancellations, 165 delays
  • JFK: 15 cancellations, 201 delays

"The tools we use to recover from disruptions serve us well 99 percent of the time," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said in an apology video, "but clearly we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so we never again face what's happening right now."

Jordan also said the "giant puzzle" is taking several days to solve due to Southwest being the largest carrier in the country that built its schedule around communities, not hubs, making it a highly-complex network.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Did Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Study To Be The Perfect Killer?

Dark details surrounding suspected University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger have many questioning if he studied to be the perfect criminal. Just a few months ago, Kohlerger, 28, then a student at DeSales University in Lehigh County, had posted a study to a since-deleted Reddit account, asking criminals to specifically detail plans and their mental state surrounding violent targeted crimes.
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Voice

8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police

An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily Voice

Worker Killed In Cecil County Landfill Accident Was 'Honest, Hardworking,' Friend Says

An industrial accident at the Cecil County Landfill left a Colora man dead after he was trapped under heavy machinery he had been working on, officials announced. Investigators from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office say that Stephen Brown, 37, died on Thursday, Dec. 29 when he was fixing a piece of equipment that accidentally fell on him, pinning him to death.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Seen Her? Baltimore County Police Release Photos Of Woman Wanted For Murder

New information has been released by Baltimore County homicide detectives as they continue their search for a wanted woman implicated in a murder earlier this year. On Friday, Dec. 30, the Baltimore County Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers released photos of Daquana J. Thompson, 25, who is wanted for her alleged role in the murder of 27-year-old Andrew Miller in September.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say

Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Gunman Sought In Double York Shooting: Police

A gunman who sent two people to the hospital is at large in York County, authorities say. York City police were called to a house on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 for a reported shooting, the department said in a release.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
441K+
Followers
63K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy