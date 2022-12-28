ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oday Aboushi gets 1-game suspension reduced to a fine

By Skyler Carlin
 3 days ago
Oday Aboushi got into a heated exchange with Randy Gregory after the Los Angeles Rams handily defeated the Denver Broncos on Christmas, leading to both players getting a one-game suspension. After the NFL and NFLPA reviewed the situation, Aboushi and Gregory have gotten their suspensions reduced to fines instead.

The altercation occurred after the game concluded as players from both teams were shaking hands and having conversations. Gregory would deliver a punch to Aboushi’s helmet when the two crossed paths after the game, which prompted Aboushi to retaliate with a punch back.

The NFL didn’t waste any time handing one-game suspensions to both players for their involvement in the scuffle. Both the Rams and the Broncos would appeal the suspensions and they successfully won their appeals.

With Aboushi now receiving a $12,000 fine for punching Gregory on Sunday, the veteran offensive lineman will now be able to suit up for the Rams in Week 17 against his former team: the Los Angeles Chargers.

