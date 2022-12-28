Video: Deputies search for man who robbed Ormond Beach gas station at gunpoint Deputies in Volusia County need your identifying the man who robbed an Ormond Beach gas station Monday night. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County need your identifying the man who robbed an Ormond Beach gas station Monday night.

Deputies believe the suspect is a man seen in surveillance video wearing dark clothing and using a handgun as he demands money from a Chevron station clerk.

At one point in the video the man looks right at the camera, seeing just his eyes.

It also looks like he is wearing gray and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

