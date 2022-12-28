ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future

Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Hornets

Brooklyn Nets (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Charlotte Hornets. Durant ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game. The Hornets have gone 4-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte...
The Associated Press

Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans

CLEVELAND (AP) — The action at Cleveland Cavaliers games from now on won’t be limited to dunks, layups, 3-pointers and anything else happening on the court. Bet on it. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the NBA team is opening a stylish, two-story sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where fans can wager on games across the country — along with the one they’re attending. Partnering with Caesar’s Sportsbook, the Cavs are the latest professional franchise to double down, so to speak, on the burgeoning, multi-billion dollar sports gambling industry, once deemed taboo and now trendy.
New York Post

James Dolan's facial-recognition tech also targets Knicks fans, celebrities who criticize him

see also James Dolan uses facial software to boot lawyer he hates from Radio City James Dolan’s facial-recognition penalties aren’t just reserved for lawyers involved in active litigation against him or Madison Square Garden and its subsidiaries, but they reportedly also affect fans — and even celebrities — critical of the Knicks and Rangers owner on social media. A week after The Post reported that a mother was denied entrance into Radio City Music Hall to see the Rockettes because her law firm was on an attorney exclusion list, a separate report published Thursday detailed how people allegedly encountered similar problems with MSG...
theknickswall

theknickswall

Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

