Country Thang Daily

Willie Nelson and Annie D’Angelo’s Long, Winding Road To Love

Willie Nelson and Annie D’Angelo’s love story took a long and winding road with a lot of detours on the way. But as we all know, true love stays through thick and thin, and they did so for 30 years and counting. Now, the couple spends most of their time at their ranch in Spicewood, Texas, or at their quiet, cozy home in Maui, Hawaii. And Annie is making sure that the country singer is in his best health by encouraging him to be more involved in different physical activities with her.
TEXAS STATE
Country Thang Daily

Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”

In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
TEXAS STATE
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
In Touch Weekly

Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
Parade

Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday

Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
Distractify

Several of Johnny Cash's Children Are Pretty Good Musicians

As one of the most iconic voices in country music, Johnny Cash's legacy casts a shadow not only over the rest of the genre but also on his own children. While some of them followed him into music, each of Johnny Cash's five children had to chart their own path.
People

Audrey Roloff Shares Sweet 'Cousins' Photo of Her Kids with Tori and Zach Roloff's on Christmas

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's three kids — Radley, 13 months, Bode, 2, and Ember, 5 — posed with Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids — Josiah, 7 months, Lilah, 3, and Jackson, 5, for the sweet family photo Audrey Roloff shared a sweet moment from her family's Christmas. In an Instagram Story on Sunday, the Little People, Big World star shared a special photo of her and Jeremy Roloff's three kids posing with Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids at their family Christmas gathering. Sitting on a couch together in...
People

Cooper Hefner Poses with Wife and Three Daughters in Christmas Pajama Selfie: 'Happy Holidays'

Cooper Hefner and wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner share twin daughters Marigold and Blossom, 9 months, and daughter Betsy, 2 Cooper Hefner is loving his first Christmas as a father of three. The businessman turned political candidate, 30, and his wife, actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner, 31, posed in a selfie-style photo with their three daughters on Christmas, shared on Instagram over the weekend. The family of five posed in matching Christmas pajamas as they marked the first winter holiday season for their twin daughters — Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl, 9 months. The...
HollywoodLife

Marie Osmond Snuggles Up For Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig At Disney World

Marie Osmond, 63, is in the “Happiest Place on Earth” with the guy who makes her the happiest: her husband, Steve Craig. On Friday, Dec. 30, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself snuggled up to him as they posed outside the “Pandora – The World of Avatar” section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She had a blissful smile on her face as she leaned into her hubby, and he showed her affection with his arm around her shoulders.
People

Erin Napier Shares Christmas Photos with Husband Ben and Their Family: 'Best Years of Our Life'

"Another Christmas Eve in the books," the Home Town star wrote of the celebration over the holiday weekend Erin Napier is savoring the holidays with her family. The star of HGTV's Home Town shared photos from Christmas Eve to Instagram on Sunday, including one with her husband Ben Napier and another featuring their 4-year-old daughter Helen. "Another Christmas Eve in the books," Erin wrote in the caption. "My mama keeps reminding me these are the best years of our life. She's right." ...
