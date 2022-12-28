Read full article on original website
Willie Nelson and Annie D’Angelo’s Long, Winding Road To Love
Willie Nelson and Annie D’Angelo’s love story took a long and winding road with a lot of detours on the way. But as we all know, true love stays through thick and thin, and they did so for 30 years and counting. Now, the couple spends most of their time at their ranch in Spicewood, Texas, or at their quiet, cozy home in Maui, Hawaii. And Annie is making sure that the country singer is in his best health by encouraging him to be more involved in different physical activities with her.
How Waylon Jennings May Have Saved Willie Nelson’s Iconic ‘Red Headed Stranger’ Album From Never Being Released
Ladies and gentleman… the great Waylon Jennings. He was a pioneer in the country music genre and never seemed to be afraid to speak his mind and say whatever he felt. He was driven by a single-minded purpose, to make good country music, and if something got in the way of that, he’d figure out a way to get around it.
Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”
In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday
Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
Several of Johnny Cash's Children Are Pretty Good Musicians
As one of the most iconic voices in country music, Johnny Cash's legacy casts a shadow not only over the rest of the genre but also on his own children. While some of them followed him into music, each of Johnny Cash's five children had to chart their own path.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Warns Other Men: You Don't Wanna Date Christine! She's a Risk!
If Kody Brown can’t have Christine Brown, he doesn’t think anyone else should, either. This is the main takeaway we have from a sneak peek at part two of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special, which will air this Sunday on TLC. According to Kody in this...
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Confirms TLC Future—'I'm So Excited'
Christine Brown has revealed whether she is leaving TLC's "Sister Wives" series following her split from former husband Kody Brown.
Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash Were so Excited to Meet Each Other That They Started Jumping on the Bed ‘Like Kids’
Bob Dylan met Johnny Cash in 1964. They admired one another and were overtaken with excitement when they saw each other.
Audrey Roloff Shares Sweet 'Cousins' Photo of Her Kids with Tori and Zach Roloff's on Christmas
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's three kids — Radley, 13 months, Bode, 2, and Ember, 5 — posed with Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids — Josiah, 7 months, Lilah, 3, and Jackson, 5, for the sweet family photo Audrey Roloff shared a sweet moment from her family's Christmas. In an Instagram Story on Sunday, the Little People, Big World star shared a special photo of her and Jeremy Roloff's three kids posing with Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids at their family Christmas gathering. Sitting on a couch together in...
Cooper Hefner Poses with Wife and Three Daughters in Christmas Pajama Selfie: 'Happy Holidays'
Cooper Hefner and wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner share twin daughters Marigold and Blossom, 9 months, and daughter Betsy, 2 Cooper Hefner is loving his first Christmas as a father of three. The businessman turned political candidate, 30, and his wife, actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner, 31, posed in a selfie-style photo with their three daughters on Christmas, shared on Instagram over the weekend. The family of five posed in matching Christmas pajamas as they marked the first winter holiday season for their twin daughters — Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl, 9 months. The...
Certified Gold and Classic: “Every Time Two Fools Collide” by Dottie West and Kenny Rogers
Upon reaching the #1 spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles, Dottie West and Kenny Rogers became one of the most popular male-female duos in country music with their hit “Every Time Two Fools Collide.”. The song also topped the US Hot 100 and the Canadian RPM Country...
Marie Osmond Snuggles Up For Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig At Disney World
Marie Osmond, 63, is in the “Happiest Place on Earth” with the guy who makes her the happiest: her husband, Steve Craig. On Friday, Dec. 30, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself snuggled up to him as they posed outside the “Pandora – The World of Avatar” section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She had a blissful smile on her face as she leaned into her hubby, and he showed her affection with his arm around her shoulders.
Anderson Cooper snaps adorable sibling pics in honor of baby Sebastian's 1st Christmas
Anderson Cooper's baby boy, Sebastian, looks like he had a blast with his family this Christmas. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the CNN anchor shared a sweet photo of Sebastian sitting by the Christmas tree with his 2-year-old brother, Wyatt. In the adorable snap, Sebastian wore a little sailor outfit and...
Erin Napier Shares Christmas Photos with Husband Ben and Their Family: 'Best Years of Our Life'
"Another Christmas Eve in the books," the Home Town star wrote of the celebration over the holiday weekend Erin Napier is savoring the holidays with her family. The star of HGTV's Home Town shared photos from Christmas Eve to Instagram on Sunday, including one with her husband Ben Napier and another featuring their 4-year-old daughter Helen. "Another Christmas Eve in the books," Erin wrote in the caption. "My mama keeps reminding me these are the best years of our life. She's right." ...
Where It All Started: Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me”
Initially intended for Blake Shelton, “The House That Built Me” instantly resonated with Miranda Lambert, and she immediately asked to record the song herself. The single was released in March 2010 as a part of her Revolution album. The track rose to fame and eventually topped the US...
Country Star LeAnn Rimes Enjoys Being A Stepmother to Eddie Cibrian’s Two Children
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian first met on the set of the 2009 film Northern Lights and immediately hit it off. However, both the country singer and the actor were married to other people at the time — Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville, whom he shares two sons with, while Rimes was with Dean Sheremet.
Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” Became Timeless In Tough Times
In 1974, Merle Haggard and his backup band, The Strangers, released Merle Haggard’s Christmas Present, which was a collection of original and more traditional fare. But it wasn’t his renditions of “Silver Bells,” “Silent Night,” or “White Christmas” that dominated the charts – it was his original single of “If We Make It Through December.”
