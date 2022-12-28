BAKER CITY – (Release from The Oregon State Police) The following incident occurred on 12/29/2022 at 12:13 a.m. From the OSP:. A red dodge sedan was traveling on 1-84 west bound near milepost 294 when a deer entered the roadway. The driver of the sedan applied the brakes and attempted to avoid colliding with the deer. The sedan collided with the deer and the brake application induced a slide and yaw. The sedan slid off of the roadway onto the west bound shoulder, where it tripped and rolled. During the roll the front right and back left passengers were ejected. The sedan came to its final, uncontrolled rest on the westbound shoulder on its wheels, facing the roadway. The driver and two passengers were transported to St. Alphonsus hospital in Baker city for injuries. The sedan was towed by roadrunner towing of Baker City and taken to their lot due to damage.

