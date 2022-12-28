Read full article on original website
From Maine to the Florida Keys on a unicycle
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Our story begins with a man pedaling on A1A, but not on the type of bike that's typically on roadways. 19 year old Avery Seuter is traveling the length of the East Coast Greenway on a unicycle. "I started from my home in Wells,...
jacksonvillemag.com
Detour Through Downtown Starke
Since opening in 2019, a bypass around Starke, Florida on US 301 has saved travelers about 5 minutes on their drive. But for those with enough patience to bypass the bypass, Downtown Starke’s historic Call Street is a great place to get out and take a stroll. When you...
WXII 12
Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river
MEBANE, N.C. — A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida,...
Jacksonville author's guide to a mindset reset for 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New year, new me… or is it? Some of us are ready for a mindset reset ahead of the new year. First Coast News viewers shared their goals for the years. Darrell Goode says his resolution is to lose 70 pounds. Brandon Stokely shared this...
Feeding Northeast Florida doubling in size to meet growing need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest food bank on the First Coast says there are more mouths to feed than ever before. Feeding Northeast Florida puts food in the hands of 85,000 people a day, but the need is increasing. They are growing to meet the demand. CEO and President...
Jacksonville ranked 2nd by Forbes for 'Best Places to Live in Florida'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's easy living here in the Bold City. With great beaches, waterways and a melting pot of culture, it's no secret that our city is truly one-of-a-kind. Forbes thinks so too. The outlet recently recognized Jacksonville as the second 'Best Place to Live in Florida'. Tampa...
Island Breeze Cafe Setting Up in Garden City
Caribbean Restaurant with Jamaican Cuisine to Join Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center
Action News Jax
‘It’s not an easy day’: Celestial Farms says goodbye, animals will be rehomed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celestial Farms on Jacksonville’s Northside said a very difficult and emotional goodbye to its many visitors Friday. The animal sanctuary, on Duval Road, is officially closed, after fighting to stay afloat for years. Celestial Farms helped abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals -- and also...
Clay County New Year’s Eve: Best spots to watch fireworks
New Year's Eve is Saturday, Dec. 31 and there are several large fireworks displays scheduled near Clay County for residents to attend free of charge. New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations will occur the night of Dec. 31 (Saturday).Photo byBryan LopezonUnsplash.
After days of cancellations, passengers losing patience with Southwest Airlines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas has passed, and holiday traffic is dying down but there’s still some people who are having issues getting to their destination. According to FlightAware Southwest Airlines has over 2500 cancelled flights today. “I’ve flew on southwest for many years and I never experienced such...
Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formation
Jacksonville, FL.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Florida air traffic controller and pilot at Jacksonville reported watching five blacked-out, chevron-shaped objects flying in formation at about 500 feet at 8 p.m. on October 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Jacksonville
Looking for a place to beat the warm Florida weather? Check out these must-visit swimming holes near Jacksonville!. Ginnie Springs provides you with all the tools required to maximize your time in nature. Visitors frequently choose to go tubing along the Sante Fe River. However, there is a lot more to do at our park. Simply swimming and having fun with family and friends and family is another option.
Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the bridges you drive over safe?. You might be surprised to find out there are dozens of bridges in Northeast Florida designated as ‘structurally deficient’. That’s according to a brand-new report from the Florida Department of Transportation. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
insideradio.com
Mark "Shark" Ediss
Mark “Shark” Ediss exits his role as Director of Programming of Golden Isles Broadcasting, where he oversaw country WRJY (104.1), classic hits WSSI (92.7), and hot AC WXMK (105.9) in Brunswick, GA. Ediss is moving into a full-time role with the Savannah Bananas baseball team, where he has been serving as PA Announcer and DJ since 2016.
Scramblers to Expand in Jacksonville Starting in 2023
Midwestern Breakfast Spot Planning Five Restaurants in the Area
travelwithsara.com
January Is A Great Time Of Year To Visit St. Augustine, Florida
January is a great time of year to visit St. Augustine, Florida. The weather is nice compared to up north, and holiday cheer is shining throughout the town. January is not ideal beach weather in Northern Florida, but it is great for exploring. January typically brings Mid 60 temperatures, while July temps are near 90 degrees. With 60-70 degree temps, you can easily hop on and off the trolley, go in and out of businesses, and explore attractions comfortably. Here are some of the best things to do in St. Augustine in January.
Parking, lost bags & cancellations: Tips for flying on the 'worst travel day'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over the past 3 days, more than 20 flights have been cancelled per day. Buckle up. December 27 is the nation’s worst day to travel, according to AAA. By 5 a.m., four flights were already cancelled on December 27th out of Jacksonville International Airport. All four are Southwest flights.
Action News Jax
Additional land to be added to conservation easement along the St. Mary’s River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust has received a donation of two acres in Nassau County. The land was donated by the Eloise Bailey-Thompson Trust. It will increase the nonprofit land conservation organization’s holdings in the area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The land is...
‘They're all contaminated’: St. Johns River study reveals pollution in river’s tributaries
Something is lurking in Florida's waterways. You may not have noticed it, and you may not have known to fear it, but its deadly presence is becoming more noticeable. This silent killer? Nutrients, and lots of them.
First Coast News
Neptune Beach residents upset after water tank placed without warning
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Residents of a Neptune Beach neighborhood are calling a newly placed water tank near their homes an "eyesore" and say they had no idea it was coming. "Even with an eight-foot fence, it's the dominant thing that I'm seeing," Homeowner Robert Vannoy said. Vannoy says...
First Coast News
