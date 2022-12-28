ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksonvillemag.com

Detour Through Downtown Starke

Since opening in 2019, a bypass around Starke, Florida on US 301 has saved travelers about 5 minutes on their drive. But for those with enough patience to bypass the bypass, Downtown Starke’s historic Call Street is a great place to get out and take a stroll. When you...
STARKE, FL
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Jacksonville

Looking for a place to beat the warm Florida weather? Check out these must-visit swimming holes near Jacksonville!. Ginnie Springs provides you with all the tools required to maximize your time in nature. Visitors frequently choose to go tubing along the Sante Fe River. However, there is a lot more to do at our park. Simply swimming and having fun with family and friends and family is another option.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
insideradio.com

Mark "Shark" Ediss

Mark “Shark” Ediss exits his role as Director of Programming of Golden Isles Broadcasting, where he oversaw country WRJY (104.1), classic hits WSSI (92.7), and hot AC WXMK (105.9) in Brunswick, GA. Ediss is moving into a full-time role with the Savannah Bananas baseball team, where he has been serving as PA Announcer and DJ since 2016.
BRUNSWICK, GA
travelwithsara.com

January Is A Great Time Of Year To Visit St. Augustine, Florida

January is a great time of year to visit St. Augustine, Florida. The weather is nice compared to up north, and holiday cheer is shining throughout the town. January is not ideal beach weather in Northern Florida, but it is great for exploring. January typically brings Mid 60 temperatures, while July temps are near 90 degrees. With 60-70 degree temps, you can easily hop on and off the trolley, go in and out of businesses, and explore attractions comfortably. Here are some of the best things to do in St. Augustine in January.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy