Olentangy focuses on student well-being

Olentangy Schools is to host a Community Engagement Series event on the topic of student mental health and well-being at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11, at the Olentangy Administrative Offices, 7840 Graphics Way.

The free event is to look at the district's efforts to mitigate what director of student well-being Allisha Berendts called “nonacademic barriers to learning.”

Berendts and other members of the district’s students well-being team – including Katherine Branson, supervisor of student well-being – are to present an overview of the district’s work and why it is important to student learning, trauma response protocols and priorities moving forward, with time for guest interaction and questions.

Berendts said the team – which also includes 13 school social workers, 11 school nurses and representatives from a number of agencies with which the district contracts for services – works to address issues that keep some students from learning at their maximum potential.

“The question is what can be in the way of students being as successful as they could be and the answer is a number of things, including mental-health issues, chronic medical conditions that might need help being managed, nutrition, behavioral issues, economic concerns, trauma and things like feeling safe and included," Berendts said.

Berendts said she hopes to raise awareness of the availability of these services to students and families for both chronic and acute situations.

“There’s probably not a student who doesn’t experience some nonacademic barrier to learning,” she said.

Berendts said the district’s student well-being team also provides training to teachers and other school staff regarding interventions and services.

“A lot of times, you’ll find a student will feel safe going to a trusted teacher with a problem, and we want to make sure our teachers can not only help those students cope in the moment, but also connect them with additional staff who can do an assessment or provide long-term services,” Berendts said.

Berendts said it can be asked if a public school district should offer these kinds of services for very personal matters. She said her response is that because the district is tasked with maximizing student learning, these services are often central to a student’s success.

“We know how important these things are to student learning, and we hope to meet the needs of the kids so they can learn," she said.

The program is part of Olentangy’s Community Engagement Series, a regular and ongoing series of engagements with district stakeholders. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

“We are continually seeking opportunities to engage with our stakeholders. Our district strategic plan includes the goal to expand community involvement and partnerships and sharing about our work, and including the community in the conversation is an integral part of that goal,” said Krista Davis, chief communications officer for Olentangy Schools.

“(Superintendent Mark) Raiff has previously held ‘town halls’ to present on the district’s progress in key focus areas, and this series dives deeper into multiple areas of interest.”

