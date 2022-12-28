ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Solana's Slide Accelerates — $50 Billion in Value Wiped From the Cryptocurrency in 2022

Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.

