NBC Los Angeles
Startups Find Better Access to Talent as Top Tech Companies Cut Jobs, Freeze Hiring
The recent surge in layoffs at top tech companies is leading some in the industry to opt for startup jobs. "It's been a big-tech talent loss but startups' gain," said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer at Everlaw. Tech companies cut over 150,000 jobs in 2022, including more...
NBC Los Angeles
Solana's Slide Accelerates — $50 Billion in Value Wiped From the Cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
