ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 KNUE

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

Willie Nelson’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Willie Nelson is 89 years old, and it seems he's accomplished everything anyone could dream of: He's acted in more than 30 films, received a fifth-degree black belt in the martial art GongKwon Yusul, co-authored several books and been heavily involved in pushing for the legalization of marijuana. And that...
TEXAS STATE
Country Thang Daily

Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”

In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
TEXAS STATE
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Simon Wrote for Other Artists

By the mid-1950s, a teenage Paul Simon (born Oct. 13, 1941) had already started performing with his childhood friend, Art Garfunkel. The duo would release their 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., before their back-to-back breakthrough albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme in 1966. Simon and...
Distractify

Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade

It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
HAWAII STATE
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy