Read full article on original website
Related
Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash Were so Excited to Meet Each Other That They Started Jumping on the Bed ‘Like Kids’
Bob Dylan met Johnny Cash in 1964. They admired one another and were overtaken with excitement when they saw each other.
The Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen Reflects on the Christmas Song That Almost Wasn’t
There has long been a magic surrounding The Oak Ridge Boys’ 1982 holiday classic, “Thank God for Kids.” Oaks member Duane Allen knows that magic firsthand: He gets to watch it from the stage each and every night he sings the Christmas hit. “It is a huge...
Willie Nelson’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Willie Nelson is 89 years old, and it seems he's accomplished everything anyone could dream of: He's acted in more than 30 films, received a fifth-degree black belt in the martial art GongKwon Yusul, co-authored several books and been heavily involved in pushing for the legalization of marijuana. And that...
Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”
In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
Linda McCartney Once Revealed She and Paul Were Afraid to Talk to Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, cherished their friendship with Ringo Starr so much that they were afraid to have an important talk with him.
Led Zeppelin: John Bonham Was Mesmerized by 1 Rock and Roll Song, and It’s not Hard to Hear Similarities in His Drumming
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham was mesmerized by one early rock ‘n’ roll tune, and his drumming incorporated parts of the song.
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Simon Wrote for Other Artists
By the mid-1950s, a teenage Paul Simon (born Oct. 13, 1941) had already started performing with his childhood friend, Art Garfunkel. The duo would release their 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., before their back-to-back breakthrough albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme in 1966. Simon and...
Watch Johnny Cash and Joni Mitchell In a Chilling Performance of “Long Black Veil”
Country music fans had trouble containing the emotions and thrill they felt when Johnny Cash teamed up with fellow star Joni Mitchel for perhaps the most chilling performance of “Long Black Veil” that stunned every viewer. The country ballad was originally recorded by Lefty Frizzell in 1959. Since...
Popculture
Kirstie Alley's Death Certificate Reveals New Details About Her Passing
Nearly a month after her death, Kirstie Alley's death certificate is revealing new details about her passing. In the document obtained by Us Weekly, it was confirmed that Alley has been cremated following her Dec. 5 death and that she died at her home in Clearwater, Florida. Prior to her...
Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” Was Inspired By American Folk Song Originally Recorded In 1946
Most of us know about Johnny Cash’s bone chilling song, “God’s Gonna Cut You Down.”. It was released posthumously on Cash’s 2006 American V: A Hundred Highways album, which is a collection of some of the last songs he recorded before passing away in 2003. “God’s...
Why George Harrison Didn’t Like Paul McCartney’s Music Following The Beatles
George Harrison and Paul McCartney remained friends after The Beatles, but Harrison wasn’t a huge fan of his former bandmate’s music
George Harrison Had More Fun With Jeff Lynne, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, and Elton John Than With Paul McCartney
George Harrison had more fun with friends like Jeff Lynne and Eric Clapton than with his former bandmate, Paul McCartney.
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Johnny Cash Wrote a Letter Telling a Magazine to ‘Shut Up’ About Bob Dylan
Johnny Cash was an early fan of Bob Dylan and wrote him a letter to do so. He also wrote to a magazine that had criticized Dylan.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Orli Gottesman From ‘Yellowstone’ Reveals What Kelly Reilly Is Really Like Offscreen
Kelly Reilly plays one of the toughest characters in television history in her role as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, but according to one of her new co-stars, she's very different when the cameras are not rolling. Orli Gottesman, who joined the show during Season 5 as a love interest for...
Betty White’s Charming $10.7 Million Los Angeles Home Torn Down a Year After Her Death [Pictures]
Betty White's longtime home in Los Angeles has been torn down, just under a year after the iconic entertainer's death. As the Los Angeles Times reports, White's former assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, turned to Instagram in mid-December to share the news that her longtime residence in the Brentwood Park area of Los Angeles had been demolished.
What Paul McCartney Thought of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’
Paul McCartney discussed John Lennon's "Imagine" and whether John had writer's block following the end of their songwriting partnership.
How Steve Martin Convinced Paul McCartney to Sing a Bluegrass Song
Steve Martin revealed how he convinced Paul McCartney to sing one of his bluegrass songs by proving he was a "terrible singer" himself.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0