ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Best College Towns in Michigan, Home Prices in Detroit & More Local Stats

By Hour Detroit Staff
Hour Detroit Magazine
Hour Detroit Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wjRz_0jwWxGgf00

4

The number of Michigan cities among the top 100 best small college towns

in the U.S., according to a report by educational technology company Preply.

The list was compiled through a comparison of 200 locales based on factors of affordability, economic opportunity, and social environment. One Michigan town — Ann Arbor — even clinched the No. 1 spot, followed at a distance by East Lansing (51), Dearborn (88), and Kalamazoo (94).

8

Michigan’s rank among the most athletic states in the country. A study by online sports betting platform Offers.Bet considered the origins of more than 2,600 current professional athletes to determine which states produce the greatest amount of athletic talent per capita. The 78 current professional athletes who call Michigan home landed the state in the top 10.

In true Midwest fashion, the state proved a particular hotbed for hockey players, churning out the fourth most NHL competitors nationwide. But it is fellow heartland state Minnesota that commands the top spot in both categories.

$55K

The true median home price in Detroit, according to an analysis by the Detroit Free Press. It’s a far cry from the landmark $100,000 that made headlines over the summer — a figure that was based on listing service data from fewer than 400 monthly sales.

In calculating its own estimate, the Free Press consulted 1,000 deed recordings for single-family Detroit residences obtained from the Wayne County Register of Deeds. Many of these sales, it found, were never reported to mainstream real estate listing services.

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Former star QB turns heartbreak into inspirational story for Michigan football

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- In 2018, then-Michigan offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was in the Phoenix area looking for a quarterback. He went to see Tyler Shuck, the top-rated prospect in the state that year, who ended up at Oregon. He checked in on Jack Plummer, who landed at Purdue. And since he was in the area, he stopped by Pinnacle High School to confirm that the top quarterback in the 2019 class, Spencer Rattler, was still committed to Oklahoma. He was.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week

Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
MICHIGAN STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples

The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge

Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Map shows Michigan’s coldest winter days are still ahead

Unlike areas in the western half of the United States, Michigan typically sees its coldest days the deeper we get into our winter calendar. Based on an interactive map put together by weather researchers, Michigan cities across both peninsulas still have their coldest days ahead of them this season. Late...
MICHIGAN STATE
chelseaupdate.com

Let it Snow(birds): Guide to Michigan’s Winter Finches

(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information and photos in this story.) As winter begins across Michigan, bird-watchers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of winter finches, which are moving in large numbers outside their typical range. The latest winter finch forecast from the Finch Research...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday

Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit Magazine

Troy, MI
302
Followers
234
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Hour Detroit Magazine - Detroit, Michigan - Stories, Restaurants, Events, Clubs, and Resources.

 https://www.hourdetroit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy