Best College Towns in Michigan, Home Prices in Detroit & More Local Stats

4

The number of Michigan cities among the top 100 best small college towns

in the U.S., according to a report by educational technology company Preply.

The list was compiled through a comparison of 200 locales based on factors of affordability, economic opportunity, and social environment. One Michigan town — Ann Arbor — even clinched the No. 1 spot, followed at a distance by East Lansing (51), Dearborn (88), and Kalamazoo (94).

8

Michigan’s rank among the most athletic states in the country. A study by online sports betting platform Offers.Bet considered the origins of more than 2,600 current professional athletes to determine which states produce the greatest amount of athletic talent per capita. The 78 current professional athletes who call Michigan home landed the state in the top 10.

In true Midwest fashion, the state proved a particular hotbed for hockey players, churning out the fourth most NHL competitors nationwide. But it is fellow heartland state Minnesota that commands the top spot in both categories.

$55K

The true median home price in Detroit, according to an analysis by the Detroit Free Press. It’s a far cry from the landmark $100,000 that made headlines over the summer — a figure that was based on listing service data from fewer than 400 monthly sales.

In calculating its own estimate, the Free Press consulted 1,000 deed recordings for single-family Detroit residences obtained from the Wayne County Register of Deeds. Many of these sales, it found, were never reported to mainstream real estate listing services.