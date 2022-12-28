Read full article on original website
Related
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las Vegas
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching two sets of three bright lights overhead at about 7:45 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KTNV
One juvenile dead, two injured following crash on Christmas, Nevada State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has died, and two others are injured, following a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard and Mile Marker 12, according to Nevada State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed on December 25, at approximately 2:50 p.m. the Nevada State Police responded to reports of the fatal crash.
kyma.com
Northern California experiences weekend flooding
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) - Rain moving through Northern California on Friday is leading to flood concerns in the foothills as well as some smaller creeks and streams in the valley. So far, street flooding has already been reported in some areas and there is risk of more. More rain...
Minnesota man, New Mexico woman killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS - A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Thursday.The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New...
2news.com
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
2news.com
Over 42,000 NV Energy customers without power in northern Nevada
As of 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 31, NV Energy is reporting that over 42,000 customers are without power in northern Nevada. NV Energy says the cause of the outages is due to the large area storm that is bringing lots of snow and rain into our area. There is no...
70-foot drop at Lake Mead among urgent concerns in 2023 on Colorado River
Nevada water officials seek big water use cuts for Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico -- the "Upper Basin states" of the Colorado River Basin -- to keep Glen Canyon Dam producing power.
thefallonpost.org
Highway Patrol Investigating Pedestrian Fatality
The Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol has issued a statement in the investigation of the pedestrian fatality that occurred on November 21, 2022 on Highway 50 near Roberson Lane. According to the statement, the preliminary investigation indicates that James Williams Cains, age 69, was walking in the #2...
ABC 4
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The most common explanations for why Las Vegas is called Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” are silly, inadequate, devoid of historical perspective. Says who? Two anthropology professors who studied what they call a “cultural phenomenon,” that’s who. The 50th state’s bond with Las Vegas did not evolve from some Hawaiian affinity for gambling or an appreciation of Southern Nevada’s so-called laid-back lifestyle.
Time to reduce water use, Nevada tells upper Colorado River basin states
The organization managing Nevada's share of the Colorado River water suggested the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute water to help alleviate the looming disasters at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a Dec. 20 letter to Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for...
KTNV
Traffic backed up for several miles near Nevada-California state line, RTC reports
(KTNV) — The RTC of Southern Nevada is reporting that traffic is backed up for several miles near the Nevada-California state line on Wednesday afternoon. Drivers traveling in the southbound lanes of I-15, headed toward California, are experiencing heavy delays. This is the second time I-15 South has had...
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
Fox5 KVVU
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
Nursing shortage prompts Nevada Hospital Association to call for licensing change
Nevada needs to get on board with a national agreement that makes it easier for nurses to work here without going through the state's current licensing requirements, the Nevada Hospital Association said Wednesday.
12-mile backup visible for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 12-mile backup was seen Monday afternoon on I-15 south to California as travelers left Las Vegas after the Christmas holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada. “12-mile backup Jean thru NV-CA stateline. Plan for long delays,” a tweet from RTC read around 12:20 p.m. The traffic was one of several headaches […]
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region in the next day, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
Nevada child care centers to pay far more for fire inspections
Child care facilities around Nevada are going to be charged a lot more for inspections by the Nevada State Fire Marshal's Office starting in 2023.
Lake Mead Update: Are Water Levels Rising?
In July, the lake's water levels were the lowest they have been since the reservoir was first constructed in the 1930s, at 1,040 feet.
Nevada Appeal
Wife arrested after trying to smuggle drugs to husband inside Nevada State Prison
The wife of a Nevada State Prison prisoner was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of furnishing a controlled substance to a state prisoner. According to a press release from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday morning Yolanda Pineda was arrested after bringing multiple bags of methamphetamine and a bag of heroin into NSP.
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
Comments / 0