ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Northern California experiences weekend flooding

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) - Rain moving through Northern California on Friday is leading to flood concerns in the foothills as well as some smaller creeks and streams in the valley. So far, street flooding has already been reported in some areas and there is risk of more. More rain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man, New Mexico woman killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS - A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Thursday.The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm

With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
NEVADA STATE
thefallonpost.org

Highway Patrol Investigating Pedestrian Fatality

The Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol has issued a statement in the investigation of the pedestrian fatality that occurred on November 21, 2022 on Highway 50 near Roberson Lane. According to the statement, the preliminary investigation indicates that James Williams Cains, age 69, was walking in the #2...
NEVADA STATE
ABC 4

Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The most common explanations for why Las Vegas is called Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” are silly, inadequate, devoid of historical perspective. Says who? Two anthropology professors who studied what they call a “cultural phenomenon,” that’s who. The 50th state’s bond with Las Vegas did not evolve from some Hawaiian affinity for gambling or an appreciation of Southern Nevada’s so-called laid-back lifestyle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Center Square

Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows

(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy