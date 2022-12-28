ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Gunshot victim found dead inside burning Louisiana home, juvenile suspect in custody

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZyB6_0jwWxAOJ00

Louisiana deputies are investigating a potential arson and homicide that took place Monday evening in the small community of Monterey in Concordia Parish.

Deputies responded to a suspicious house fire on Louisiana Highway 129 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, when they found a gunshot victim deceased inside the home.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Michael Arnold Sr.

During the preliminary investigation, law enforcement identified the shooting suspect as a juvenile who allegedly wrecked when fleeing the scene. No name has been released because of the age of the suspect.

“The matter remains under investigation and no further details can be released at this time,” the sheriff’s office states in a news release. “Additional information will follow when available.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231 or submit a tip using the CPSO mobile app.

Comments / 1

Related
klax-tv.com

Boyce Police Officers arrest man for kidnapping

On Wednesday, 12/28/2022, at approximately 5:17 p.m., Boyce Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Killarney Street in Boyce, La., for a person under the influence acting in a violent state. Officers arrived on the scene, and the individual left the scene and headed to Galway Street in Boyce.
BOYCE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Winnsboro house fire claims 2 lives

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Authorities report two people have died in a house fire in Winnsboro on Thursday, December 29, 2022. According to a Facebook post by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the Winnsboro Fire Department were called to the 500 block of Dummyline Road around noon for a report of the house fire. […]
WINNSBORO, LA
kalb.com

UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
brproud.com

Clinton teen accused of driving at 130 miles per hour during interstate chase with State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly leading troopers on a high-speed chase on the interstate on the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police tried to stop a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Braylen George, 19, of Clinton, according to arrest documents. George was allegedly driving 90 miles per hour on I-10 West around lunchtime and refused to stop when asked by the trooper.
CLINTON, LA
WJTV 12

Man allegedly shot, killed by brother in Port Gibson

UPDATE: PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing his brother after a family altercation appeared in court on Tuesday, December 27. Investigators said Melvin Brinner was denied bond. PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man accused of killing his brother after a family altercation was arrested in Port Gibson. The Vicksburg Daily […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Christmas. The Vicksburg Daily News reports that Melvin Brinner was arrested in connection with shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner, at around 3:55 Christmas afternoon. The incident occurred on...
VICKSBURG, MS
kalb.com

APD asking for help finding person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing person, Travis Tyler. Tyler was reported missing by his mother on December 22. He was last seen in September 2022 when he was admitted to a sober living house in Alexandria. Prior to that, Tyler was living in Zachary, Louisiana.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WJTV 12

Rig falls through collapsed bridge in Woodville

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Point Bridge in Woodville will be closed until further notice after a rig fell through it on Thursday, December 29. Officials with the Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency said the collapse happened around 10:30 a.m. when a rig driving across the bridge fell through. No one was injured. […]
WOODVILLE, MS
WLBT

Woodville man dies in single-car wreck, MHP says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was pronounced dead on the scene following a single-car wreck in Wilkinson County. The incident occurred around 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 463. The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that Jason Coco, 43, of Woodville, was traveling south on the highway, when his vehicle...
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

WLOX Flashback to 2015: Natchez historic homes

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 228.826.5283. Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash wait for updates. The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather. Holiday travel safety. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

MSEMA: Bridge collapses in Wilkinson County

A bridge has collapsed in Wilkinson County, according to that county’s emergency management agency. A Facebook post alerted drivers to the failure Friday morning at the Jackson Point Bridge in Woodville. According to the release, a rig was attempting to cross the bridge when it fell. No injuries have...
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
kalb.com

Alexandria responds to viral traffic stop lawsuit

The farming community is always at the mercy of the weather, and that has been especially true this year as local farmers have faced extreme droughts, heavy rainfall and frigid cold temperatures. AG Landry writes letter to governor about contract with Caremark PCS Health. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Louisiana...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Magnolia State Live

Leaders in one Mississippi county scramble after garbage collector files for bankruptcy and trash piles up

Leaders in one Mississippi county are scrambling after the company charged with collecting garbage files for bankruptcy protection. Residents who live in the county have piles of garbage overflowing cans at their curbs, but the county’s garbage collection company isn’t picking it up, or at least not as its contract with the county requires.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy