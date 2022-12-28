Gunshot victim found dead inside burning Louisiana home, juvenile suspect in custody

Louisiana deputies are investigating a potential arson and homicide that took place Monday evening in the small community of Monterey in Concordia Parish.

Deputies responded to a suspicious house fire on Louisiana Highway 129 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, when they found a gunshot victim deceased inside the home.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Michael Arnold Sr.

During the preliminary investigation, law enforcement identified the shooting suspect as a juvenile who allegedly wrecked when fleeing the scene. No name has been released because of the age of the suspect.

“The matter remains under investigation and no further details can be released at this time,” the sheriff’s office states in a news release. “Additional information will follow when available.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231 or submit a tip using the CPSO mobile app.