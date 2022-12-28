Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Tesla drivers say they've faced more incidents of road rage since they started driving the electric cars
"I don't think I've ever been flipped off in my life as much as I have in the past year or so," Tesla driver Laura Kennedy told The Guardian.
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you’re considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you’re not sure exactly when to take the leap, don’t worry. At some point, the decision will make itself. “You’re going to go EV eventually,” said Trevor Curwin, director of partnerships for in-car...
insideevs.com
2023 Kia EV9 Teased Ahead Of Its Debut Early Next Year
Kia is getting ready to reveal its flagship electric model, the EV9 SUV, which should be unveiled in the first quarter of 2023. This upright and quite boxy three-row SUV rides on the same E-GMP platform as the EV6, but it has a much larger footprint and a considerably more spacious cabin, with its wheelbase that is 7.8 inches (20 centimeters) longer than the firm’s Palisade model, its ICE equivalent in the lineup.
I've driven 15 different electric cars this year — these are the 3 I'd buy (if I was rich)
Electric cars now come in all shapes and sizes, and there are plenty of options other than Tesla. These were my favorites after 12 months of testing.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Pops Engine after Only 52 Miles
As exciting as the wider bodywork and refined aerodynamics of the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 are, the 5.5-liter flat-plane LT6 V-8 engine sitting behind the driver is the star of the show. Unfortunately for new Z06 owner Marco Garcia, the motorsport-derived engine in his Corvette Z06 failed after traveling just 52 miles on the initial delivery drive.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
torquenews.com
Tesla Offering $7,500 Off Model S and Model X Until the End of the Year
Tesla is now offering $7,500 off of Model S and Model X vehicles until the end of the year, 2022. We see a Tweet thread from Whole Mars Catalog saying that he got a $7,500 discount + a $5,000 showroom model discount when buying a Tesla Model S. He also states that you will get this $7,500 discount when buying any Tesla Model S or Model X.
teslarati.com
Kia EV9 full size SUV teased ahead of 2023 reveal
The Kia EV9 full-size SUV has been teased ahead of an anticipated 2023 launch at the manufacturer’s auto show. While electric sedans and mid-sized crossovers have become incredibly popular over the past two years, there are a surprisingly small number of full-size SUVs. Other than the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S, essentially no options exist for those with bigger families or who need to transport more things. Now, Kia is looking to address that demand with an upcoming full-size SUV, the EV9, which has been teased today.
Top Speed
Chevrolet C8 Corvette Z06 Meets The Stingray And The McLaren 600LT On The Track
Ever since the new Corvette Z06 arrived in late 2021 we’ve been waiting to see how it will do when put next to its less powerful sibling, the Corvette Stingray. Of course, in the past year we have seen many reviews talking about the two cars, but what other better way to compare them than putting them on the racetrack. After all, the Z06 is the most track-oriented Corvette yet. So, while there is no doubt it will do better than the Stingray, the guys over at Speed Phenom want to see how much better it really is. To make things even more interesting, they also brought the more exotic McLaren 600LT to the track.
insideevs.com
Hitachi Astemo's Powertrain Components To Power Honda And Nissan xEVs
Hitachi Astemo reports significant increase of demand for e-axle drive units for xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) and announced plans of expansion of its electrification business. The Japanese company, formed in 2021 from the merger of Hitachi Automotive Systems with Keihin, Showa and Nissin Kogyo, intends to invest in electrification about 300 billion yen (over $2.2 billion) including R&D until fiscal 2025 and increase EV-related sales revenue to over 400 billion yen (nearly $3 billion) in fiscal 2025. By fiscal 2030, sales revenue is expected to more than double.
Autoweek.com
1976 BMW 3.0 Si Is Junkyard Treasure
It took a while for BMW to fully develop the naming system we know today, with the 1972 520 (on the E12 platform) the first to hit the scene using a name that would fit in now. The E21 3-Series was next, showing up in 1975. The big, powerful 7-Series hit the streets starting in 1977, so what was the plushest, flashiest Bavarian sedan you could get before then? The E3 New Six, of course, sold in the United States for the 1969 through 1976 model years. Here's one of the last E3s sold here, found in a self-service yard near Reno, Nevada.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Try not to vomit while driving this electric rolly car around
When we find electric vehicles for this weekly column on China’s bottomless pit of a shopping megasite Alibaba, we generally look for something that looks weird, fun or at least remotely useful. This week I’d say we nailed the first two. I’m not quite sure what to call this thing, so I guess I’ll have to go with the name given to it by its creators: the Happy Car.
See What It’s Like Behind a Rolls-Royce Starlight Headlining
Rolls-RoyceOne of the coolest features of a Rolls-Royce is the headliner that replicates anything you want, including star constellations. This is how it works.
insideevs.com
Fremont Factory Flyover Shows Delivery Center Parking Is Packed With Teslas
This year Tesla announced its plan to exceed 1-million vehicle sold globally in 2022 and one way it’s making sure to achieve that goal is to push for more production towards the end of the year. Interestingly, even though it will easily achieve that goal, given that it had already gone beyond 900,000 vehicles delivered through the third quarter of this year, it looks like the manufacturer is still doing its now traditional end-of-year production push.
Carscoops
Tank 300 Gains Cyber Knight And Iron Cavalry 02 Special Editions
Great Wall revealed two new special editions of the popular Tank 300 at the Guangzhou Auto Show – called Cyber Knight and Iron Cavalry 02 – set to be produced in limited numbers for the Chinese market. The sportier-looking Tank 300 Cyber Knight is the production version of...
electrek.co
Tesla adds extra discount for Model S and Model X for just 2 days
Tesla is offering a new discount for Model S and Model X for just two days. Previously, it was only for Model 3 and Model Y. As we have recently reported, Tesla has been having some rare demand issues lately – especially in the United States, due to unique circumstances.
hypebeast.com
Nike Readies Air Adjust Force in "White Metallic" and "Black Multi"
Following its return in several AMBUSH colorways, the basketball-inspired Air Adjust Force sneakers now prepare for a general release in “White Metallic” and “Black Multi” for 2023. The first of the upcoming offerings don white and black leather uppers with metallic silver detailing along the lateral...
Comments / 0