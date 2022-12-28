Lionel Messi's room during the Qatar World Cup is being turned into a small museum

Lionel Messi. Getty/Simon Bruty

During the tournament, Messi and his Argentina teammates stayed on campus at Qatar University.

Argentina won the tournament by beating France in the final.

The room that Lionel Messi stayed in during the World Cup in Qatar is to be turned into a small museum.

Messi finally got his hands on the World Cup as Argentina beat France in the final on December 18, with the 35-year-old forward scoring twice on the night.

During the tournament, Messi and his Argentina teammates stayed on campus at Qatar University, where they had access to gyms, a swimming pool, and a soccer stadium for training.

According to The Peninsula Qatar, Messi's room will now be immortalized in the form of a museum.

Prior to its triumph on Qatar, Argentina last won the World Cup in 1986, when the late Diego Maradona was on the team.

The team's campaign in the Middle East got off to the worst possible start with a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.

After that disappointment, however, Lionel Scaloni's side, led by Messi, excelled, beating Australia, the Netherlands, and Croatia en route to the final.

Messi scored in all three of those knockout games and his brace in the final saw him become the only player in the men's World Cup history to score goals in the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final.

For that astonishing feat, Messi was named as the Player of the Tournament.