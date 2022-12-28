ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

5 Injured in Rollover Crash Off Freeway into Wash

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Five victims were injured when their vehicle crashed off the 5 Freeway plummeting into a wash and landing on its roof early Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVq6b_0jwWwcIq00
Keith Johnson / KNN

Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports around 12:50 a.m. Dec. 28, of a car that flew off the 5 South at the 170 split into the wash below the freeway in the Sun Valley area of the San Fernando Valley.

When crews arrived, they found one vehicle in a wash with a total of five patients; two were in the wash at the vehicle and three were ejected as the car rolled over before landing in the wash.

Firefighters used ladders to access the car and brought up two patients who were transported by ambulance to a local hospital along with the three patients found ejected.

All five patients were transported in unknown conditions.

A witness of the crash told Key News Network at the scene that the car had flipped about two or three times [before landing in the wash].

The 170 South split from the 5 was closed for an unknown duration of time as California Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Driver Killed in High-Speed Crash into Parked Work Truck

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A high-speed crash into a parked box truck left one person deceased at the scene early Thursday morning in the city of La Puente. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies and California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers along with Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls just before 3:00 a.m., Dec. 29, regarding a traffic collision on the 15800 block of Cadwell Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
Key News Network

Outside Fire Extends into Marketplace

Valley Glen, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department doused flames in a commercial building early Friday morning which began as an outside fire and extended into the Sherman Way Marketplace. Firefighters were on scene of the fire just after 3:00 a.m. Dec. 30, in the 13600 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Injured in Traffic Collision Involving Hydrant and Parked Vehicle

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: Rain may have been a factor in a traffic collision involving a hydrant and parked vehicle Tuesday night, Dec. 27, around 8:48 p.m. Los Angeles City Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision involving a hydrant on the 9600 block of Sepulveda Boulevard in the North Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash

LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station

Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier

Authorities on Thursday issued a Silver Alert in Los Angeles and Orange counties for a 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier. Michael Cotter was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alerts on behalf of the Whittier Police Department. Cotter is white, 5...
WHITTIER, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped in Vehicle Collision with Big Rig

Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was transported to a local area hospital after colliding with the side of a big rig trailer Tuesday morning at the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and South Soto Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Vernon crash

VERNON, Calif. – A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The...
VERNON, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy