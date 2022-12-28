5 Injured in Rollover Crash Off Freeway into Wash

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Five victims were injured when their vehicle crashed off the 5 Freeway plummeting into a wash and landing on its roof early Wednesday morning.

Keith Johnson / KNN

Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports around 12:50 a.m. Dec. 28, of a car that flew off the 5 South at the 170 split into the wash below the freeway in the Sun Valley area of the San Fernando Valley.

When crews arrived, they found one vehicle in a wash with a total of five patients; two were in the wash at the vehicle and three were ejected as the car rolled over before landing in the wash.

Firefighters used ladders to access the car and brought up two patients who were transported by ambulance to a local hospital along with the three patients found ejected.

All five patients were transported in unknown conditions.

A witness of the crash told Key News Network at the scene that the car had flipped about two or three times [before landing in the wash].

The 170 South split from the 5 was closed for an unknown duration of time as California Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network