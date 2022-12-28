Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
aroundptown.com
Warkins Wraps
The 2022 edition of the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic Basketball Tournament wrapped up on Friday night with the Beecher Bobcats taking the boys’ title. The Bobcats beat the Comets 70-48 blowing the close contest open in the third quarter outscoring Newman 23-9. Riverdale took care of Morrison in the 3rd place 61-36.
aroundptown.com
Panther Boys & Girls Fall On Day 2 Of Warkins
The EP Panther boys and girls both lost their Thursday afternoon contests. The boys fell to Mercer County 59-40 before the girls were upended by Peoria Heights 35-27. The boys started well in their first home game in Erie for the season and jumped out to an 11-6 lead with 2:20 remaining in the opening quarter but then went 6 minutes without scoring and trailed 23-11 before Jack Minssen found the range with 5:58 remaining before halftime. The first half ended with the Eagles leading 27-19.
Holiday hoops scores from Friday, December 30
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for teams from the Rockford area from Friday, December 30 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 on Fox 39 at 11 p.m.) BOYS STATE FARM CLASSIC (Bloomington)Bloomington Central Catholic 59 Rockford Lutheran 57 […]
Pecatonica wins Eastland Holiday Championship with victory over South Beloit
LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s been quite the week for the Pecatonica boys’ basketball team. The Indians played in two Holiday Tournament Championship games. Monday night they played in the finals of the Forreston Tournament where they lost to Byron. Thursday night they played in the finals of the Eastland Tournament. They won that one when they […]
No. 15 Wisconsin faces W. Michigan, aims to extend win streak
Wisconsin will look to shake off the rust when the 15th-ranked Badgers host Western Michigan on Friday night in Madison,
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look
You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
Crowl leads No. 15 Wisconsin past Western Michigan 76-66
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 20 of his career-high 25 points after halftime as No. 15 Wisconsin ended a layoff of over two weeks and won its fifth straight by beating Western Michigan 76-66 on Friday night. “When Steve’s playing like that, we’re a very hard team to beat,” said Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn, who assisted on two Crowl second-half dunks. Wisconsin (10-2) hadn’t played since a 78-56 victory over Lehigh on Dec. 15. A winter storm led to the cancellation of a scheduled Dec. 23 home game with Grambling State. One night after Central Michigan surprised Michigan 63-61, Wisconsin avoided another potential Mid-American Conference vs. Big Ten upset by pulling away early in the second half.
College Basketball Odds: Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
The Western Michigan Broncos take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Western Michigan Wisconsin prediction and pick. The Wisconsin Badgers might have sorted out their problems and dealt with their deficiencies, but we can’t know for sure. Wisconsin has a 9-2 record, but a recent win over Iowa doesn’t look nearly as good now as it did when it happened. Iowa has crashed, losing to Eastern Illinois by nine points at home (in a game it was favored to win by 31.5 points) and then getting sandblasted by Nebraska. The win over Marquette in overtime looks better, but the five-point win over Maryland looks worse, given that Maryland no-showed against UCLA after the Terps’ loss to the Badgers. Wisconsin played a ton of close games in November and early December, beating Dayton by one point and losing at home to Wake Forest by three. The margins have been so small for the Badgers that it’s hard to know where they stand in late December. Coach Greg Gard has a team with plenty of potential, but the pieces haven’t fully come together, at least not yet. A lot of college basketball analysts need to see more from Wisconsin before upgrading this team in various projections for the remainder of the season.
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a major accident in Rockford
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a major accident in Rockford. On Auburn, in front of On The Way. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has landed near...
December water bill causes confusion for Rockford customers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents usually pay their water bill without much thought, but that was not this case for some Rockford customers this month. One resident noticed something different about where his payment was being sent. He said that the difference raised some concerns on if it was a mistake, or even a scam. […]
WIFR
Traffic crash involving injures on Auburn St.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Evergreen Street, due to a traffic crash involving 2 vehicles. Rockford police attempted to perform a traffic stop on one vehicle, when it took off. The first vehicle crashed into the second one. At least 2 people suffered non-life threatening injures.
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
17-year-old walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot to head
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday. Officers were notified about the team around 6:05 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They learned when they arrived that the teen had reportedly been shot in the 2200 block of Charles Street. The […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash on I-71 in Green Co.
GREEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on I-71 in Green County, Ohio. As a result, traffic is being diverted at Route 435 (Exit 65), and the Ohio Department of Transportation warns of extended travel delays on the highway. Further details about the crash, including the...
Fox17
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
WIFR
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
Woman dies after falling through ice and into the Rock River in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River, according to police. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said emergency teams responded to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive around 11:46 a.m. after the woman had fallen into the river and could not be seen. Dive teams […]
WIFR
Victim identified in Rockton fatal crash
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old Shirland man who died in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified. The man was identified as Nathan Shockley and he died from blunt trauma of the head according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s office. First-arriving crews say the vehicle crashed into a...
