The Western Michigan Broncos take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Western Michigan Wisconsin prediction and pick. The Wisconsin Badgers might have sorted out their problems and dealt with their deficiencies, but we can’t know for sure. Wisconsin has a 9-2 record, but a recent win over Iowa doesn’t look nearly as good now as it did when it happened. Iowa has crashed, losing to Eastern Illinois by nine points at home (in a game it was favored to win by 31.5 points) and then getting sandblasted by Nebraska. The win over Marquette in overtime looks better, but the five-point win over Maryland looks worse, given that Maryland no-showed against UCLA after the Terps’ loss to the Badgers. Wisconsin played a ton of close games in November and early December, beating Dayton by one point and losing at home to Wake Forest by three. The margins have been so small for the Badgers that it’s hard to know where they stand in late December. Coach Greg Gard has a team with plenty of potential, but the pieces haven’t fully come together, at least not yet. A lot of college basketball analysts need to see more from Wisconsin before upgrading this team in various projections for the remainder of the season.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO