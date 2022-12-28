Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Crypto’s recovery requires more aggressive solutions to fraud
It’s hardly an exaggeration to say that our industry is facing tough times. We’ve been in the midst of a “crypto winter” for some time now, with the prices of mainstays, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), tumbling. Likewise, monthly nonfungible token (NFT) trading volumes have fallen more than 90% since their multibillion dollar peak back in January of this year. Of course, these declines have only been exacerbated by the numerous black swan events rocking the crypto world, such as the FTX and Three Arrows Capital meltdowns. Taken together, it shouldn’t be a surprise that crypto is facing a trust deficit.
CoinTelegraph
Robinhood shares claimed by BlockFi and FTX may move to a neutral broker
The highly disputed Robinhood shares claimed by both BlockFi and FTX might be transferred to a neutral broker or an escrow account while the courts determine the rightful owner. Digital asset lender BlockFi recently sued former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to claim the shares that were supposedly pledged as collateral...
The Observer view on how Britain’s crises can be fixed by a shift in political culture
Last year will be remembered as the most turbulent for the global economy since the 2008 financial crisis. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove an enormous increase in global energy prices, which led to inflation spiking across the world. And 2023 will be tougher still for many Britons; it will be a year of falling real pay at a time when the cost of essentials has never been higher.
CoinTelegraph
What is Swan Bitcoin and how does it work?
When someone wants to buy Bitcoin (BTC), they usually take the route of a cryptocurrency exchange. Newbies may buy BTC on just any exchange they come across, while those with some sort of experience may opt for a reputable one. The exercise though bears little fruit as most exchanges function almost identically as centralized entities, often working as custodians of the crypto assets of the buyers.
CoinTelegraph
Top crypto funding stories of 2022
2022 was a watershed year for crypto venture capital, as investors poured tens of billions of dollars into blockchain-focused startups despite the overwhelmingly bearish trend in asset prices. Is the VC-dominated crypto funding model good for the industry? Only time will tell. Cointelegraph Research is still in the process of...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: Did Michael Saylor buy the Bitcoin bottom for once?
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy is showing no signs of backing down on its Bitcoin gambit. Right around the time that Sam Bankman-Fried was being exposed as a fraud, MicroStrategy was scooping up more Bitcoin (BTC) — this time, the firm bought as close to the bottom as it’s ever gotten. While Bitcoin can always go lower, seeing a MicroStrategy buy around $17K is refreshing. Interestingly, MicroStrategy also sold some BTC earlier this month — but not for the reason you think (more on that below.)
CoinTelegraph
DeFi sees exploits and exit scam drama in the last week of 2022: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. For DeFi, the last week of 2022 saw another slew of exploits, insider job accusations and exit scam drama. It all started on...
CoinTelegraph
Two crypto-related ETFs were the worst-performing in Australia for 2022
Cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have taken the two top spots for the worst-performing ETFs in Australia for the year, with the same story playing out in the United States. BetaShares Crypto Innovators ETF (CRYP) and Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF (DIGA) have provided investors Down Under with respective negative...
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy Bitcoin purchase divides the crypto community
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recently added more Bitcoin (BTC) to the firm’s holdings. Members of the crypto community had mixed reactions to the move. In a recent tweet, MicroStrategy’s executive chairman Michael Saylor announced that the firm had made another Bitcoin purchase. The move puts the firm’s total BTC holdings at 132,500 BTC, purchased for a total of $4.03 billion but worth only around $2.1 billion at the time of writing. Many commended the move, while some brought up some potential negative effects.
CoinTelegraph
Tech Investment Show set to connect leading Web3 investors with builders
Tech Investment Show is staying on top of both the tech industry and emerging ideas throughout the world, as investors are confident in South-East Asia’s long-term prospects and spreading their bets through creativity, passion and tech knowledge from builders. Tech Investment Show brings banking, cloud funding, enterprise financial software, investment management, insurance tech, payment technology, education, health, e-commerce, Web3, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, the Metaverse, non-fungible tokens, digital assets and more. It’s crucial to comprehend these ideas and the most recent technical advancements to maximize results.
CoinTelegraph
Bank of India report calls for regulatory coordination on crypto market challenges
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has again expressed concerns about the burgeoning crypto ecosystem and suggested parts of it could be banned. In its latest financial stability report, released Dec. 29, the central bank said it would use its rotating presidency of the G20 group of the world's largest economies to call for the development of a global regulatory framework of crypto assets.
CoinTelegraph
Mike Novogratz calls Helios a ‘transformative acquisition’ for Galaxy
Galaxy Digital Holdings CEO Mike Novogratz has called the Helios mining deal a “transformative acquisition” for the firm as it works to increase its exposure to the Bitcoin mining sector. The crypto investment firm’s $65 million acquisition of Argo Blockchain’s flagship mining facility was announced on Dec. 28...
CoinTelegraph
Investors seek to sell FTX, Celsius, BlockFi, Voyager claims
Instead of waiting for a lengthy bankruptcy process, some investors who have claims on FTX, Celsius Network, BlockFi and Voyager Digital are looking to pass on their claims to others. Data from crypto claims trading startup Xclaim shows that there are at least hundreds of investors who have been affected...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain analytics unable to prevent FTX-level illicit schemes
Data transparency has been a focal point for the cryptocurrency industry, but the FTX fiasco has shown that centralized exchanges (CEXs) are not transparent enough. So far, crypto analytics firms are apparently not capable of tracking transactions to help prevent collapses like that of FTX. All Bitcoin (BTC) transactions are...
CoinTelegraph
2022 — The year that Web3 will never forget
It’s hard to believe that 2022 is the year that saw NFTs being sold for hundreds of millions of dollars and Bitcoin reaching all-time highs of around $60,000. At the same time, multiple crypto companies crumbled, including the infamous collapse of FTX, and Bitcoin fell to $16,000, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars from the crypto market cap. The fact is that 2022 is simply a year that the Web3 world will never forget.
CoinTelegraph
US lawmakers under pressure following FTX collapse: Report
Legislators in the United States seem to be reevaluating the crypto industry and its regulatory needs in light of FTX's collapse. According to the Wall Street Journal, since the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy in November, lawmakers have been under pressure to set a new regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. Several...
CoinTelegraph
Over 1,400 Chinese firms operating in blockchain industry, national whitepaper shows
On Dec 29, the state-owned China Academy for Information and Communications Technology, or CAICT, published a document titled “2022 Blockchain Whitepaper.” According to the paper, more than 1,400 blockchain firms are currently based in mainland China. Together with the U.S., the two countries represent a 52% market share in terms of global blockchain enterprises.
CoinTelegraph
'Crypto winter' won't end in 2023 — Bitcoin advocate David Marcus
Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto will need until at least 2024 to "recover from the abuse of unscrupulous players," says one of the industry's best-known names. In a blog post released on Dec. 30, David Marcus, CEO and founder of Bitcoin firm Lightspark, disappointed bulls with his outlook for the coming years.
