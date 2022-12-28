Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Man sentenced to prison after embezzling more than $300k from West Virginia resort
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Maryland man has been sentenced to prison after transporting more than $380,000 in stolen money while working as a maintenance director at a West Virginia resort. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, to be followed by...
Polk County man who ran human trafficking operation sentenced to 10 years
A Polk County man will spend nearly 10 years behind bars for leading a forced farm labor operation that spanned several states, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Thursday, the DOJ announced that 55-year-old Bladimir Moreno, owner of Los Villatoros Harvesting LLC (LVH), was sentenced for a federal racketeering and forced labor conspiracy that exploited Mexican immigrants by forcing them to work in Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia, and North Carolina.
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
Two Florida Spa And Hot Tub Companies Shut Down For “Deceptive” Practices
The state of Florida is taking legal action against two hot tub and spa companies for deceptive business practices. Alejandro Flores-Ramirez, owner of Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, deceived consumers with fake fast-delivery estimates and expedited shipping fees. According to an investigation by Attorney General
Florida man sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to steal many Oklahomans’ identities
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney Robert J. Troester announced a Florida man, Andrice Sainvil, 20, pleaded guilty to his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud scheme and sentenced to two years in prison. Sainvil was also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution...
pasconewsonline.com
The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
floridabulldog.org
Five Florida local politicians sue state to block new get-tough lobbying ban
(This story was updated Friday afternoon with news that Miami Shores Council Member Crystal Wagar resigned late yesterday). A quintet of local politicians from Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Leon counties is seeking to block a new state law enacting tougher lobbying restrictions on elected officials. On Dec. 21, Miami-Dade County...
calleochonews.com
Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida
The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
mycouriertribune.com
What Judge Goldman said at sentencing
Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County. Missouri has picked up its pace of executions over the past year. Next is a transgender inmate from St. Louis County scheduled to die on Tuesday.
Spring Hill man sentenced for making, using counterfeit cash in Florida
A Spring Hill man was sentenced to time in federal prison for producing counterfeit cash in a "scheme...to defraud businesses."
Suspect accused of selling cocaine, meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 9:30a.m. Dec. 28, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima north of 150th and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies seized illegal...
communitynewspapers.com
Theft is too easy in Florida’s Homeowners Associations by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle
The recent arrests of members of the Hammocks Community Association have shed a. long overdue public light on the plight of helpless homeowners when the directors of a. Homeowners Association (HOA) go deliberately wrong. The Florida Legislature specifically designed Florida’s HOA law to limit government’s ability to regulate HOAs, explaining,...
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
PLANetizen
Florida Home Insurance Prices Increasingly a Burden for Residents
“As Florida’s property insurance market continues to buckle, thousands of homeowners across the state are increasingly choosing to forgo insurance, sell their homes or even leave Florida,” reports Mary Ellen Klas for the Miami Herald. Tasha Carter, Florida’s insurance consumer advocate, is cited in the article issuing the...
cw34.com
18 year old accused of giving minor a gun to shoot at a couple on Florida highway: Sheriff
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An 18-year-old man from Oregon was arrested in Central Florida after investigators say he let a minor fire a gun at another vehicle. On Monday night, the call came in. The victim told investigators that he was driving southbound on I-95 near mile marker...
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
Destin Log
Is weed legal in Florida? Here's what to know about marijuana laws in the Sunshine State
The number of states that have legalized recreational marijuana has risen to over 20 in the last decade. But Florida is not one of them. Recently introduced State House bills seeking to legalize personal marijuana use died in committee, but each year more are filed. President Joe Biden issued a...
Judge grants 'Stand Your Ground' motion in deadly Dos Gatos shooting in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — Murder charges against a St. Augustine man were dismissed by a judge Friday, who said the shooting was justifiable self-defense. The order granting Luis Casado’s 'Stand Your Ground' motion means he will no longer face criminal charges for the May 2021 death of Adam Amoia.
WINKNEWS.com
New Florida law helping law enforcement crackdown on street racing
Maybe you’re at home and hear an engine roar in the distance, or perhaps you’re driving in your car when bright lights go speeding by; street racing is a problem across Florida and can have deadly consequences. The sights and sounds of street racing are easy to recognize....
floridapolitics.com
Florida officials endured a disastrous 2023— and delivered record response
Two hurricanes demanded vigilance and spotlighted efforts at resilience. Emergency responders in Florida are happy to close out a year marked by disaster, and say they are proud of the state’s response. With Hurricane Ian bringing record damage to the state weeks before another storm hit, officials say 2022...
