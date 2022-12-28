Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Jim Harbaugh Michigan bowl record
Jim Harbaugh is looking to bring the Michigan Wolverines football program their 12th-claimed national championship. But his bowl record with the school is far from great. After a four-season stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh made the jump back to the college football coaching ranks. In late 2014, he was hired to be the head coach of his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines. Since arriving, the expectations were high, hoping he could bring the program their 12th-claimed national title, and their first since 1997.
The definitive collection of sad Michigan fans from upset loss to TCU in Playoff
ESPN did not shy away from showing all the sad Michigan fans in the stands at the Fiesta Bowl during their upset loss to TCU. Michigan fans had pretty good reason to go into their New Year’s Eve playoff matchup against TCU. Oddsmakers had them favored by a touchdown....
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
College Football Playoff: Peach Bowl crowd decidedly pro-Georgia
Which team’s fans showed out for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game?. The second game of this year’s College Football Playoff features the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes, and while that makes for a lot of red, Georgia fans are definitely the dominant force in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s College Football Playoff loss to TCU
Jim Harbaugh congratulated TCU for their opportunistic play while crediting his team for their fight despite the loss in the CFP semifinal. Michigan couldn’t wrangle TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, losing 51-54 and ending the season in playoff disappointment for the second year in a row. The Wolverines were...
Has Braves window to extend Max Fried already passed them by?
The Atlanta Braves have extended young stars more often than not but Max Fried isn’t among them. Has the window to lock up the southpaw already passed?. Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos and the rest of the front office have been lauded for the organization’s ability to lock up star players to extensions, specifically ones that have been decisively team-friendly. Whether it’s been Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider or even most recently Sean Murphy, it’s been a masterclass from that group.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0