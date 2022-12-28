Jim Harbaugh is looking to bring the Michigan Wolverines football program their 12th-claimed national championship. But his bowl record with the school is far from great. After a four-season stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh made the jump back to the college football coaching ranks. In late 2014, he was hired to be the head coach of his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines. Since arriving, the expectations were high, hoping he could bring the program their 12th-claimed national title, and their first since 1997.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO