Jim Harbaugh is looking to bring the Michigan Wolverines football program their 12th-claimed national championship. But his bowl record with the school is far from great. After a four-season stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh made the jump back to the college football coaching ranks. In late 2014, he was hired to be the head coach of his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines. Since arriving, the expectations were high, hoping he could bring the program their 12th-claimed national title, and their first since 1997.
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
Which team’s fans showed out for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game?. The second game of this year’s College Football Playoff features the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes, and while that makes for a lot of red, Georgia fans are definitely the dominant force in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Atlanta Braves have extended young stars more often than not but Max Fried isn’t among them. Has the window to lock up the southpaw already passed?. Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos and the rest of the front office have been lauded for the organization’s ability to lock up star players to extensions, specifically ones that have been decisively team-friendly. Whether it’s been Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider or even most recently Sean Murphy, it’s been a masterclass from that group.
