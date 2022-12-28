Read full article on original website
Tennis-Andreescu back from the brink to down Muguruza in Adelaide
ADELAIDE, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Bianca Andreescu roared back after being blanked early on by former world number one Garbine Muguruza to prevail 0-6 7-6(3) 6-1 in an absorbing battle that kicked off the Adelaide International 1 tournament on Sunday.
