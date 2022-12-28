ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023. .Moderate to heavy rain has fallen in this area over the last 24. hours and will continue through later tonight. Ponding and debris,. such as mud, trees and rocks, falling onto roadways have been. reported by CHP.
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

San Francisquito Creek Water Levels Receding

PALO ALTO (BCN) The water levels of the swollen San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto are receding Saturday night, according to police. City staff and maintenance crews will continue to monitor creek levels and share updates as necessary. Palo Alto residents who may have sustained flood damage Saturday during the...
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

Storm brings flooding, landslides across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Several Road Closures Due To Flooding Impact Traffic

SAN MATEO (BCN) Several roadways in San Mateo are closed Saturday morning due to flooding. San Mateo police urges drivers to avoid the area of 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard, which is a Caltrain underpass, and the area of Delaware Street between Bermuda Drive and Saratoga Drive.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFGate

Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii

A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
GILROY, CA
SFGate

Newsom Clears Misconceptions On Gas Price Gouging Penalties

On Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom cleared the air on misconceptions about his proposed price gouging penalty against the oil industry for its unexplained spike in gas prices in California. In early December, the governor held a special legislative session to expedite bills that would hold oil giants accountable for profiting...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy