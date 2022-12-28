Read full article on original website
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023. .Moderate to heavy rain has fallen in this area over the last 24. hours and will continue through later tonight. Ponding and debris,. such as mud, trees and rocks, falling onto roadways have been. reported by CHP.
Bay Area storm could pass rainfall predictions, but when will it stop?
Total rainfall could surpass meteorologists' original predictions.
SFGate
San Francisquito Creek Water Levels Receding
PALO ALTO (BCN) The water levels of the swollen San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto are receding Saturday night, according to police. City staff and maintenance crews will continue to monitor creek levels and share updates as necessary. Palo Alto residents who may have sustained flood damage Saturday during the...
Bay Area highways and roads close as storm rages on
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is causing widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
Bay Area highway reopens after rain causes landslide
California state Route 84 was shut down in part of Alameda County on Friday due to a mudslide.
SFGate
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
‘Widespread landslides’ forecast as Bay Area hills near total saturation
Bay Area hillsides will likely be saturated by sometime Friday night.
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
SFGate
Several Road Closures Due To Flooding Impact Traffic
SAN MATEO (BCN) Several roadways in San Mateo are closed Saturday morning due to flooding. San Mateo police urges drivers to avoid the area of 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard, which is a Caltrain underpass, and the area of Delaware Street between Bermuda Drive and Saratoga Drive.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85
MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
Bay Area slammed with thousands of power outages during storm, PG&E says
As of 8:00 p.m., the number of outages in the Bay Area stands at 18,342.
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region in the next day, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
Bay Area businesses grapple with severe flooding during New Year's Eve storm
Business owners are contending with extensive damage to storefronts, restaurants and gyms throughout the Bay Area after Saturday's atmospheric river drenched the region.
SFGate
Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii
A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
Bay Area dim sum restaurant with Michelin nod set to close after 20 years
The dim sum restaurant could host up to 550 guests.
Bay Area worker dies after getting trapped inside 4-story hopper
The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
SFGate
Newsom Clears Misconceptions On Gas Price Gouging Penalties
On Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom cleared the air on misconceptions about his proposed price gouging penalty against the oil industry for its unexplained spike in gas prices in California. In early December, the governor held a special legislative session to expedite bills that would hold oil giants accountable for profiting...
Here’s how many San Francisco Bay Area tech workers were laid off in 2022
About 30% of the layoffs globally took place in the San Francisco Bay Area.
SFGate
Residents Who Own Guns Required To Have Firearm Liability Insurance Starting In 2023
San Jose residents who own guns will have to carry firearm liability insurance at the start of the new year. The ordinance, which is the first of its kind in the U.S., will work much like auto insurance, requiring gun owners to provide proof of gun liability insurance upon request.
