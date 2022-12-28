ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

Remaining cattle from rollover on I-135 south of Salina located Thursday

The remaining three head of cattle missing after a cattle truck rolled on Interstate 135 south of Salina Tuesday morning have been found. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a citizen in the area reported the cattle wandering around Thursday. With the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol, the cattle were caught.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Car crashes into frozen creek in Saline County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man freed himself and sought aid at a nearby home after crashing his car into a frozen Gypsum Creek in Saline County. First responders were notified of the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on Gypsum Valley Road. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and rolled into the creek.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Tech re-opening late after water line break

Because of a water line break in Building A on Christmas Eve morning, the Salina Area Technical College campus will open on Jan. 5, two days later than planned. The campus will remain closed to the public until Jan. 5. Some Student Services staff will be working remotely on Jan....
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman hospitalized after car strikes semi's trailer

RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by 87-year-old Mary Emma Zook of Hutchinson was northbound on Dean Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 50 five miles west of South Hutchinson, when the Toyota then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer on a 2023 Peterbilt semi driven by 23-year-old Jeffrey Allen Nelson of Bruce, Wisconsin.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina man who escaped custody Thursday still missing

A Salina man who escaped custody early Thursday morning remains on the lam, however, a number of tips about the case have come into the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that sheriff's office personnel are following up on a number of tips concerning Steven Moss and his whereabouts.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Fire remembers firefighter who died in the line of duty

On New Year’s Eve, in 1932, the alarm sounded for a house fire in the 600 block of State Street. Not long after arriving and during the operation firefighter Ray Craig, a sixteen year veteran of the Department, was overcome and collapsed. It was thought that the physical stress of the firefighting that night had caused Mr. Craig to suffer a heart attack on scene.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 31

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bentz, Pamela Renee; 50; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Contempt of Court; Indirect. NAME:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina man escapes custody after multi-county chase

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Salina man who escaped custody early this morning after a multi-county chase. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jim Hughes said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kanopolis State Park planning First Day Hike Sunday

From the Kanopolis State Park - Kansas Wildlife & Parks Facebook page:. Reminder that we are holding our first day hike event once again this year. Meet at the park office at 200 Horsethief Road, Marquette, KS 67464 at noon. From here we will take a group photo and drive over to Split Boulder Trail to start our hike. The weather will be perfect for the event this year, so let's make it our best turnout yet!
MARQUETTE, KS
Salina Post

Four Salina parks serving as Christmas tree drop-off locations

Salina Parks and Recreation announced on its Facebook page Thursday that there are four parks serving as Christmas tree drop-off locations. The four park locations will accept and recycle Christmas trees into mulch through Jan. 31. The mulch will be used around newly planted trees and to surface nature trails.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

State Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Shots fired in south Salina; local man arrested

A local man was arrested after he allegedly fired a handgun into the air in south Salina early Friday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 2400 block of S. Ninth Street at 1 a.m. Friday after a witness reported seeing a Hispanic man in a black pickup firing a handgun five times into the air. Officers searching the area found four shell casings.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Tripledemic: Salina urgent care wait times exceed 5 hours

Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, these three diseases are being commonly referred to as "the tripledemic." Hospitals and health centers all over the country are experiencing this triple threat, and according to Dr. Rob Freelove, chief medical officer for Salina Regional Health Center, RSV cases in Salina are lessening.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 24-30

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, CODY LAMAR KEITH WALLEY; 33; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: FAIL TO COMPLY...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas sheriff warns residents of land purchase scam

OTTAWA COUNTY —The Ottawa County Sheriff's office is warning residents of a property scam. On the department's social media page, Sheriff Russ Thorton wrote, "Citizens Of Ottawa County, it has been brought to our attention that several of you have received a letter from “Tekoa Da Silva” wanting to buy your land. I did some research on Mr. Da Silva on the internet and he has done the same thing in many different counties in Kansas where citizens have been warned about doing business with him."
OTTAWA COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

