Remaining cattle from rollover on I-135 south of Salina located Thursday
The remaining three head of cattle missing after a cattle truck rolled on Interstate 135 south of Salina Tuesday morning have been found. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a citizen in the area reported the cattle wandering around Thursday. With the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol, the cattle were caught.
City of Salina, Saline County, library observing New Year's holiday
With the New Year's holiday falling on Sunday, local government entities will observe the holiday on Monday. Both City of Salina and Saline County offices and facilities will resume regular hours on Tuesday. Because of the holiday, there will be no Salina City Commission meeting on Monday. Additionally, the Salina...
Car crashes into frozen creek in Saline County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man freed himself and sought aid at a nearby home after crashing his car into a frozen Gypsum Creek in Saline County. First responders were notified of the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on Gypsum Valley Road. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and rolled into the creek.
Small earthquake shakes part of eastern Saline County today
A minor earthquake struck east-southeast of Salina Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.0 magnitude quake struck at 3:24 p.m. Wesnesday. The quake was centered just east of S. Whitmore Road between E. Water Well Road and E. Schilling Road.
Salina Tech re-opening late after water line break
Because of a water line break in Building A on Christmas Eve morning, the Salina Area Technical College campus will open on Jan. 5, two days later than planned. The campus will remain closed to the public until Jan. 5. Some Student Services staff will be working remotely on Jan....
Hutchinson woman hospitalized after car strikes semi's trailer
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by 87-year-old Mary Emma Zook of Hutchinson was northbound on Dean Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 50 five miles west of South Hutchinson, when the Toyota then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer on a 2023 Peterbilt semi driven by 23-year-old Jeffrey Allen Nelson of Bruce, Wisconsin.
Salina man who escaped custody Thursday still missing
A Salina man who escaped custody early Thursday morning remains on the lam, however, a number of tips about the case have come into the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that sheriff's office personnel are following up on a number of tips concerning Steven Moss and his whereabouts.
Salina Fire remembers firefighter who died in the line of duty
On New Year’s Eve, in 1932, the alarm sounded for a house fire in the 600 block of State Street. Not long after arriving and during the operation firefighter Ray Craig, a sixteen year veteran of the Department, was overcome and collapsed. It was thought that the physical stress of the firefighting that night had caused Mr. Craig to suffer a heart attack on scene.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 31
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bentz, Pamela Renee; 50; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Contempt of Court; Indirect. NAME:...
Salina man escapes custody after multi-county chase
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Salina man who escaped custody early this morning after a multi-county chase. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jim Hughes said this morning.
Kanopolis State Park planning First Day Hike Sunday
From the Kanopolis State Park - Kansas Wildlife & Parks Facebook page:. Reminder that we are holding our first day hike event once again this year. Meet at the park office at 200 Horsethief Road, Marquette, KS 67464 at noon. From here we will take a group photo and drive over to Split Boulder Trail to start our hike. The weather will be perfect for the event this year, so let's make it our best turnout yet!
Four Salina parks serving as Christmas tree drop-off locations
Salina Parks and Recreation announced on its Facebook page Thursday that there are four parks serving as Christmas tree drop-off locations. The four park locations will accept and recycle Christmas trees into mulch through Jan. 31. The mulch will be used around newly planted trees and to surface nature trails.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about vehicle burglary, financial card use
On Dec. 17, officers with the Salina Police Department took a report of a vehicle burglary in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street in Salina. The victim reported their wallet was stolen from the vehicle overnight. Later in the day, the victim discovered their financial card was used on...
State Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
Sheriff: Juvenile injured in accidental shooting at rural Kan. home
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accidental shooting. Just before 9p.m. Friday, the Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound, according to a media release. During the investigation it was revealed to deputies the...
Shots fired in south Salina; local man arrested
A local man was arrested after he allegedly fired a handgun into the air in south Salina early Friday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 2400 block of S. Ninth Street at 1 a.m. Friday after a witness reported seeing a Hispanic man in a black pickup firing a handgun five times into the air. Officers searching the area found four shell casings.
Tripledemic: Salina urgent care wait times exceed 5 hours
Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, these three diseases are being commonly referred to as "the tripledemic." Hospitals and health centers all over the country are experiencing this triple threat, and according to Dr. Rob Freelove, chief medical officer for Salina Regional Health Center, RSV cases in Salina are lessening.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 24-30
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, CODY LAMAR KEITH WALLEY; 33; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: FAIL TO COMPLY...
Kansas sheriff warns residents of land purchase scam
OTTAWA COUNTY —The Ottawa County Sheriff's office is warning residents of a property scam. On the department's social media page, Sheriff Russ Thorton wrote, "Citizens Of Ottawa County, it has been brought to our attention that several of you have received a letter from “Tekoa Da Silva” wanting to buy your land. I did some research on Mr. Da Silva on the internet and he has done the same thing in many different counties in Kansas where citizens have been warned about doing business with him."
