ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Dennis Eckersley’s daughter arrested for allegedly abandoning baby in woods

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fy8sc_0jwWtWzZ00

Sep 21, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Retired Oakland Athletics pitcher Dennis Eckersley smiles at the crowd before the game against the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The daughter of Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley was arrested this week after she allegedly abandoned a newborn baby in the woods.

Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested on Monday on charges that include endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence, second-degree assault, and reckless conduct. According to WFXT in Boston, police in Manchester, N.H., responded to a report that a woman had given birth to a child in the woods early Sunday morning. Authorities say Eckersley intentionally misled them about the whereabouts of the baby before revealing the actual location an hour later.

“When (police) got on scene, the mother of the child gave multiple locations of where the baby could be, stated she could not remember where the baby was, and multiple different areas were searched for the child before the mother finally stated the baby was in the tent where the mother was living,” Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said.

Eckersley, who is the adopted daughter of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley, allegedly told police she initially lied because she was embarrassed that she was homeless and living in the woods with her boyfriend. She also claimed “she had no idea she was pregnant and that she felt she had to use the bathroom.”

“The mother’s responsibility is to the child and that responsibility was definitely neglected,” Cashin said. “There was no heat source in the tent whatsoever. … She was not forthcoming, obviously, on the baby’s location. She was very distressed, very elusive.”

Authorities found the baby struggling to breathe on the floor of a tent. The temperature was around 18 degrees at the time. When a detective asked Eckersley why she left the baby, she allegedly responded, “What do they tell you when a plane goes down? Save yourself first.”

Dennis Eckersley pitched for the Red Sox from 1978-1984 and again in his final MLB season in 1998. He also spent time with the Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs, Oakland A’s and St. Louis Cardinals. He worked for NESN as an analyst and was a fan favorite for 20 years. Eck announced back in August that he was retiring to spend more time with his family .

The post Dennis Eckersley’s daughter arrested for allegedly abandoning baby in woods appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 28

Terre Labaire
2d ago

Sickening that you need to drag him into this for headlines, every parent hates you for this. How dirty and low. This girl is a full grown adult who chose not to take the help offered to her. You don’t think her family is broken enough without your money grabbing help🤬animals

Reply(1)
5
NotTheOne....
2d ago

She’s a grown woman.. she made her bed now she has to lay in it. I hope that baby is adopted by a loving family and not drug addicted, that’s such a rough start in life and may have issues in the future due to any drugs during pregnancy. Developmental delays can happen with drug use. My cousin was born dead because my aunt did drugs the whole time. He has tons of issues and he’s an adult now. The mom should not get the baby back with untreated mental illnesses and a drug history/problem. You can only help those who want to be helped and she clearly don’t want the help and was willing to let the baby die in the freezing cold. Poor baby. 😩😭

Reply
4
Eileen Woodruff
3d ago

Unfortunately, you can't help someone with mental health issues who doesn't want to be helped.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Alexandra Eckersley said she abandoned her newborn to save herself first

The estranged daughter of MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley allegedly likened abandoning her newborn baby in freezing weather to a plane crash — saying she was trying to save herself first. “What do they tell you when a plane goes down? Save yourself first,” Alexandra Eckersley told officers, according to a police affidavit cited by the Boston Herald. She gave the bizarre answer when asked why she had left her unclothed baby boy in a tent in 18-degree weather as she waited for an ambulance. Eckersley, 26, who remains hospitalized, faces charges of felony reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Read the full statement from Dennis Eckersley’s family following daughter’s arrest after giving birth in N.H. woods

"We are in the process of filing a guardianship petition so that we may receive information and have decision making with respect to Allie’s son." Former Red Sox player Dennis Eckersley and his family released a statement Thursday regarding their daughter, who is accused of misleading police about where she gave birth to a baby boy early Monday morning in the woods of Manchester, New Hampshire.
MANCHESTER, NH
TheDailyBeast

Massachusetts Retiree Accused of Offing Her Boyfriend by Poisoning His Shakes

Massachusetts cops have arrested a woman and charged her with murder for allegedly poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze last month, family of the victim confirmed to The Daily Beast on Friday.Judy Church, 64, is accused of killing Leroy Fowler, 55, by dishing him a fatal dose of ethylene glycol the night of Nov. 11, cops say. (Fowler’s family corrected earlier reports that listed his age as 46.)Details about why and how she carried out the alleged killing are sparse, but court records obtained by NBC Boston say Fowler had told two family members that he thought Church might be poisoning...
SALISBURY, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams

Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Savannah Bananas have great response to Carlos Correa situation

The Savannah Bananas got in on the Carlos Correa situation in a manner befitting of their ballclub. Correa’s contract talks with the New York Mets have seemingly stalled over concerns the club has regarding the infielder’s physical. The San Francisco Giants originally agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with Correa, but the deal fell... The post Savannah Bananas have great response to Carlos Correa situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa

Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through. Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in... The post Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest

An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer. Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a...
ATLANTA, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB Pitcher Corey Kluber’s Wife, Amanda Kluber

The MLB trade rumor mill is abuzz with news of Corey Kluber’s new contract. The power pitcher has reportedly signed with the Boston Red Sox, ending his free agency and moving his family to Massachusetts. Amanda Kluber, Corey Kluber’s wife, is probably ecstatic to return to where she grew up after relocating for the MLB WAG life. However, the couple is low-key about their marriage except for their philanthropic endeavors. So we delve further into her background in this Amanda Kluber wiki.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
186K+
Followers
23K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy