A man was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Long Beach Saturday afternoon. According to Long Beach Police Department, the man was attempting to push his car out of the road at around 5:20 p.m., near the 300 block of Market Street, when he was struck by a vehicle being driven by a driver suspected to be driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI, and closed Market Street between Elm Avenue and Linden Avenue as they investigated the incident. A woman was also attempting to help the man push the car out of the road. Police did not disclose whether she was struck by the vehicle as well, or if she was able to avoid contact.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO