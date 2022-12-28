ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

76-year-old man dies in house fire in Hudson Tuesday night

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ASGU_0jwWss2O00

An 76-year-old man was pronounced dead after being transported from a house fire in Hudson Tuesday night, according to a news release from the city.

The fire broke out at about 10 p.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Hudson Drive, the release states. The Hudson Fire Department received a call about the smell of burning plastic several blocks from the home. Firefighters searched the area, then expanded their search to find the fire on Hudson Drive.

The fire started in the basement of the home, officials said. Firefighters found the victim inside the home and Hudson EMS transported him to a hospital in Cuyahoga Falls where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, city officials stated.

Members of Hudson Police and Hudson EMS were on the scene alongside 22 Hudson firefighters, four members of the Stow Fire Department, four from Twinsburg Fire and three from Valley Fire.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Wrong-way driver crashes into several cars in Solon, police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A wrong-way driver crashed into several cars in Solon Saturday afternoon, according to police officials. The crash happened at around 5:33 p.m. on 422 West past the SR-91 exit, officials confirmed. Officials confirmed 422 West between SR-91 and SR-306 are closed due to the crash. Police...
SOLON, OH
mymix1041.com

Toddler dies from gunshot wound in Cleveland Thursday

A 3-year-old is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department said. According to Cleveland police, responders received a call about a child with a gunshot wound at a residence on Michigan Avenue just before 5:00PM. The child was taken to a local hospital by his father...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland 19-month-old girl dies from influenza, officials confirm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-month-old girl from Cleveland died as a result of pediatric influenza, according to Cleveland Department of Health officials. This is the first influenza-associated child death of the 2022-23 season in Cleveland, according to a department press release. It’s also the second death in Cuyahoga County following a 13-year-old boy’s death in November.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
AKRON, OH
wtuz.com

Fire Crews, Sheriff Rescue Kittens Thrown in River

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Arrowhead Joint Fire District and the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office rescued three kittens from the Tuscarawas River Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office contacted the fire department after deputies located a box of kittens thrown off the St. Clairsville Bridge in Port Washington, asking for help bringing the felines to shore.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

57K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy