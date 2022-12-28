ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Distractify

Several of Johnny Cash's Children Are Pretty Good Musicians

As one of the most iconic voices in country music, Johnny Cash's legacy casts a shadow not only over the rest of the genre but also on his own children. While some of them followed him into music, each of Johnny Cash's five children had to chart their own path.
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
Quick Country 96.5

Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas

When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls

Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
