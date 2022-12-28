Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Several of Johnny Cash's Children Are Pretty Good Musicians
As one of the most iconic voices in country music, Johnny Cash's legacy casts a shadow not only over the rest of the genre but also on his own children. While some of them followed him into music, each of Johnny Cash's five children had to chart their own path.
Willie Nelson Enjoys Christmas With Family Following Life-Threatening Health Scare
Willie Nelson and his family are sharing their holiday spirit looking happy and healthy in a Christmas snapshot shared on... The post Willie Nelson Enjoys Christmas With Family Following Life-Threatening Health Scare appeared first on Outsider.
Watch Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Hank Williams Jr. & More Honor The Great Johnny Cash Back In 2003
Paying tribute to a legend. You can count on the CMA Awards to always lays down a stellar tribute performance. Whether it’s a recent loss of a country music greats or just keeping their legacy alive, the Country Music Association does an excellent job of ensuring the trailblazers stay top of mind.
Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’
Singer-songwriter Shania Twain thinks she and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud are in a 'second honeymoon phase' in their marriage.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
Loretta Lynn Once Wrote a Song ‘so Dirty’ She Had to Close Her Eyes to Sing It
Country music legend Loretta Lynn revealed she once wrote a song that was "so dirty" she had to sing it with her eyes closed.
Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas
When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
Elton John Said a Murderous Look From Keith Richards Scared Him Off a Stage
Elton John overstayed his welcome while onstage with The Rolling Stones. He realized this after getting a murderous look from Keith Richards.
George Harrison Called Paul McCartney a Hypocrite for Not Going to The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
George Harrison had some opinions about Paul McCartney missing The Beatles' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Why Taylor Swift Wrote the Song ‘Mean’ About Her Performance With Stevie Nicks
Taylor Swift wrote the song “Mean” after her performance with Stevie Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards.
Christine McVie Was the Only Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Willing to Talk About Stevie Nicks for a Cover Story
Fleetwood Mac was famously contentious. Christine McVie was the only bandmate willing to talk about Stevie Nicks for an article.
suggest.com
Elvis’ Last Girlfriend, Ginger Alden, Was Planning Their Wedding At The Time Of His Passing
Elvis Presley was truly the King: incredibly handsome, blessed with abundant talent as a singer and actor, and beloved by millions of fans the world over. People felt like they knew him, which made them adore him even more. He was also understandably appealing to beautiful women. Presley was divorced...
Stevie Nicks Says Don Henley ‘Wishes’ She Had Written 1 Lyric About Him
Looking back at her greatest hits, Stevie Nicks says former flame Don Henley 'wishes' a line in one of her most famous songs was about him.
Why Tammy Wynette Kept a Crystal Bowl Full of Cotton in Her Home After Becoming Famous
After she became famous, famous country singer Tammy Wynette had a crystal bowl of cotton in her house as a callback to her childhood.
Garth Brooks Bawled When James Taylor Sang “The River” For Him At The Kennedy Center Honors
I do love a full circle moment. But, I don’t think anyone likes it more than Garth Brooks. Back in 2016, Garth got emotional when he paid tribute to Kennedy Center Honors nominee James Taylor, and then last year at the end of 2021, we circled all the way back around.
Lainey Wilson Opens Up About the Challenges of Her ‘Yellowstone’ Kiss Scene
While promoting Season 5 of Yellowstone, country music hitmaker Lainey Wilson opened up about the challenges she had when it came to her kissing scene with Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand, Ryan. “I didn’t really know what I was doing,” Lainey Wilson told USA Today about the kissing scene....
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls
Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
Taste of Country
47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 2