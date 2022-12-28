Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Winter Weather Disrupts Holiday Travel at Glacier Park Airport
After winter weather and chaotic holiday travel canceled thousands of flights across U.S. airports at the end of December, a cold snap followed by freezing rain and fog forced Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) to shut down in the afternoon and evening of Christmas Day. “It was to be expected,”...
NBCMontana
Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort
MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
Winter's Kitchen helping Flathead homeless community get through the winter
Winter’s Kitchen and it’s volunteers team up every Sunday to host a potluck style meal and reach out to the community in their element.
Winter weather prompts cancellation of Amtrak Empire Builder trains
Amtrak has announced that several service changes and cancelations are taking place on Wednesday. The Empire Builder has been canceled.
Flathead Beacon
2022 Business Year in Review: An Economic Slowdown
After 2021 shattered tourism records and housing prices skyrocketed as the pandemic triggered tremendous growth in the Flathead Valley, a tight labor market, a rise in interest rates and inflation brought an economic slowdown – but economists stop short of declaring a recession. Following a year of significant growth, 2022 also brought a decline in travel numbers at Glacier Park International Airport and northwest Montana’s tourism destinations reported a slowdown as a result of inflation and high fuel prices.
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
NBCMontana
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
Kalispell crews to pick up Christmas trees
Kalispell city crews will be picking up residents' Christmas trees through Jan. 13. There is no drop-off location in Kalispell for trees.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Man Dies in Swan Valley Car Crash
A 38-year-old Kalispell man on the afternoon of Dec. 27 died in a fatal car crash on MT Highway 83 in the Swan Valley, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. Jordan Laven died at the scene at mile marker 73. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered his body, which was was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
Kalispell Girl Scout earns prestigious Gold Award
A Girl Scout in Kalispell has won a prestigious award while making a big difference in her community.
Kalispell man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Highway 83
Authorities have released the name of a man from Kalispell who died in a recent crash in the Swan Valley.
NBCMontana
Glacier Park International Airport reopens after temporary closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Freezing rain triggered a temporary closure of the main runway Sunday evening at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell. Airport director Robert Ratkowski said the closure did impact some flights. Crews used a runway deicer. Ratkowski said it took a while but the runway is now...
NBCMontana
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
2 arrested in Sanders County following discovery of hundreds of pills
Two people are behind bars in the Sanders County jail after pills and drugs were found in a vehicle.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead GOP Central Committee Censures Fallon Following Write-In Campaign
The Flathead County Republican Central Committee (FCRCC) has publicly censured former county commission candidate Jack Fallon, saying his actions as a write-in candidate in the Nov. 8 general election undermined the “duly elected primary candidate” and disrespected the election process. Fallon was one of four Republican candidates in...
