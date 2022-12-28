ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Flathead Beacon

Winter Weather Disrupts Holiday Travel at Glacier Park Airport

After winter weather and chaotic holiday travel canceled thousands of flights across U.S. airports at the end of December, a cold snap followed by freezing rain and fog forced Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) to shut down in the afternoon and evening of Christmas Day. “It was to be expected,”...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort

MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

2022 Business Year in Review: An Economic Slowdown

After 2021 shattered tourism records and housing prices skyrocketed as the pandemic triggered tremendous growth in the Flathead Valley, a tight labor market, a rise in interest rates and inflation brought an economic slowdown – but economists stop short of declaring a recession. Following a year of significant growth, 2022 also brought a decline in travel numbers at Glacier Park International Airport and northwest Montana’s tourism destinations reported a slowdown as a result of inflation and high fuel prices.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Man Dies in Swan Valley Car Crash

A 38-year-old Kalispell man on the afternoon of Dec. 27 died in a fatal car crash on MT Highway 83 in the Swan Valley, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. Jordan Laven died at the scene at mile marker 73. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered his body, which was was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Glacier Park International Airport reopens after temporary closure

MISSOULA, Mont. — Freezing rain triggered a temporary closure of the main runway Sunday evening at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell. Airport director Robert Ratkowski said the closure did impact some flights. Crews used a runway deicer. Ratkowski said it took a while but the runway is now...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead GOP Central Committee Censures Fallon Following Write-In Campaign

The Flathead County Republican Central Committee (FCRCC) has publicly censured former county commission candidate Jack Fallon, saying his actions as a write-in candidate in the Nov. 8 general election undermined the “duly elected primary candidate” and disrespected the election process. Fallon was one of four Republican candidates in...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

