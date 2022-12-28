Bicyclist from St. Petersburg killed in Zephyrhills crash

A 28-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed Wednesday morning when the driver of a van struck him from behind on County Road 54 in Zephyrhills, troopers said. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

A 28-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed Wednesday when the driver of a van struck him as he road his bicycle on County Road 54 in Zephyrhills, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The bicyclist was riding east on CR 54 near 16th Street about 5:10 a.m. when the van driver, also heading east, struck him from behind, according to the Highway Patrol. The bicyclist died at the scene.

Troopers said the bicyclist was riding without lights and the van driver, a 25-year-old Zephyrhills man, could not see him before the crash.

The Highway Patrol typically does not release the names of people involved in crashes because of Marsy’s Law.