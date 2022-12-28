Read full article on original website
Here’s Why MicroStrategy Sold 704 Bitcoins on December 22
Here’s why MicroStrategy sold some of its bitcoins for the first time since it started accumulating the crypto asset in 2020. Publicly-traded business intelligence company MicroStrategy revealed that it sold part of its bitcoin stash on December 22 for tax purposes. Although the firm later purchased more bitcoins, the...
MicroStrategy to Introduce Bitcoin Lightning Applications Next Year
MicroStrategy is willing to launch solutions powered by Bitcoin Lightning Network that could reach millions of users. MicroStrategy’s Executive Chairman – Michael Saylor – said the company intends to roll out Bitcoin Lightning Network-powered solutions and applications next year. The business intelligence firm previously planned to launch...
Terra Classic (LUNC) Drops 8%, Bitcoin Dips to Weekly Lows (Market Watch)
Solana also continues to suffer and currently sits below $10. Bitcoin continued with minor price declines in the past 24 hours, resulting in a dip to a weekly low of under $16,500. Most altcoins are also in the red, including substantial losses from Solana and Terra Classic. Bitcoin Dropped to...
Did SBF Just Cash Out $684K?
The FTX boss allegedly withdrew the funds via a non-KYC platform and Ren Protocol despite court restrictions. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the disgraced founder and former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has reportedly cashed out $684,000 worth of crypto assets despite court restrictions on spendings above $1,000. On-chain DeFi analyst...
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Comments on Solana’s Future
Buterin believes Solana still has intrinsic value and can recover from its current predicament. Last month, the Solana ecosystem was at the forefront of the FTX saga, taking a significant hit from the company’s bankruptcy filing. Since then, projects have left the network, while the native token lost a significant chunk of its USD value.
Bahamas Seized $3.5 Billion From FTX to Keep Them From Vanishing
Bahamian regulators say the assets are held in custody for safekeeping, with the intent of returning them to defrauded investors as the courts see fit. While Sam Bankman-Fried awaits his January 3rd arraignment within the confines of his parent’s home, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) has revealed that it seized $3.5 billion worth of digital assets from FTX Digital Markets, the Bahamian subdivision of the defunct crypto exchange.
MEXC Futures Business Grows, Highlighting the Advantages of Liquidity and Fee Rate
In early December, the cryptocurrency exchange MEXC announced that its futures business made a significant breakthrough in 2022, with an average daily trading volume growth of 1200%. This data can be verified from third-party public data. On December 20, CoinMarketCap’s data showed that among the main exchanges, the daily trading...
Crypto Price Analysis Dec-30: ETH, XRP, ADA, MATIC and SOL
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Polygon, and Solana. Another week has passed with little excitement for Ethereum investors as volatility was low – likely due to the Christmas holidays. However, ETH’s price did fall by 2% in the past seven days. This is a negligible move in the price, which still remains in a flat trend.
Bitcoin Price to Consolidate or Retrace Even Further in 2023: Analysis
Bitcoin whales have become net sellers recently, which Santiment believes is an indicator of more price drops. The price of bitcoin took a massive hit in 2022, dropping by more than 50% in 12 months. However, the crypto analytics platform Santiment believes there’s more bad news incoming in the new year.
Bitmain Founder-Backed Asset Manager to Delist Solana
The crypto market may have a small memory, but FTX’s doom continues to haunt Solana. The Solana ecosystem that was once heavily tied to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX has been badly wounded after the collapse. As debates accelerated over the prospects of Solana, its native token – SOL – has plummeted 96% from its all-time high of $260 in November last year.
Bitcoin Drifts Away From $17K as Bears Continue Settling in (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has been confided by a very tight price range between the 50-day moving average and the ascending trendline. Considering the importance of this price range, the breakout’s direction should determine the mid-term perspective of the cryptocurrency’s path. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. Bitcoin’s...
Winklevoss Twins and Gemini Sued for Fraud Over Interest Accounts: Report
This is yet another blow to the Winklevii-spearheaded crypto exchange. A group of investors has filed a class-action complaint against Gemini Trust Co. and its founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, alleging that the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange sold unregistered securities in the form of interest-bearing accounts. The lawsuit comes about a...
Crypto Exchange Wash Trading Stats Depict Worrying Picture
Crypto platforms with 70% total reported volume of wash trading moved up by 46 positions in rankings. It’s no secret that wash trading continues to plague the crypto market. A paper titled “Crypto Wash Trading,” published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), found that an overwhelming number of unregulated crypto exchanges account for a sizeable portion of wash trades.
Coinbase Customers Refuse to Share Account Info in Lawsuit
The plaintiffs are seeking at least $5 million in damages. Coinbase customers, who had previously sued the crypto exchange over unauthorized crypto transfers, have continued to hold back their account information in a bid to block efforts to move their case to arbitration. A renewed emergency motion filed in federal...
EQBR Holdings Unveils EQ Hub – No-Code Web3 Development Platform – at CES 2023
EQBR Holdings (“EQBR”), a Web3 business solution provider, announced that it will unveil EQ Hub, a next generation blockchain development platform at upcoming CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas between January 5, 2023 and January 8, 2023. EQ Hub is a trailblazing product seeking to remove...
Huobi Reportedly Plans Mass Layoffs and Salary Cuts
Huobi is reportedly about to join the crypto layoff trend, with plans to cut salaries. Popular cryptocurrency exchange Huobi will lay off a significant portion of its workforce and cut the salaries of senior employees, according to Chinese reporter Colin Wu. Last month, the exchange debunked speculation that it would...
