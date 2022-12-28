ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Park, NJ

SEEN HIM? Manhunt Intensifies For Accused Shooter Of New Milford Woman

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
WANTED: James Allandale Photo Credit: ELMWOOD PARK PD

UPDATE: A manhunt intensified for the accused shooter of a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park.

James Allandale, 61, is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Anyone who sees him or knows where to find him is asked to dial 911 immediately and not try to approach him.

Allandale is accused of shooting Cynthia Greco of New Milford three times at 113 Lincoln Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27.

The home is owned by Allandale's girlfriend, Lisa Dolack, who's friends with Greco. They'd worked several years together at what is now Hackensack Meridian Health.

Greco, who just turned 63 on Christmas Day, ended up at a 7-Eleven on Broadway (Route 4) off the corner of Fairlawn Parkway in Fair Lawn, nearly two miles from the home.

It wasn't immediately clear whether she or someone else had been driving.

She was rushed from there to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that a source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice aren't life-threatening.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team made entry at the home, but Allandale wasn't there, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

It turns out he'd fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snow plow on the front, which responders said was found overnight in Paterson.

A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear, the chief said.

"We want to let residents know that we have flooded the area with police patrols, some uniformed some undercover and are actively searching for the suspect," Foligno said early Wednesday.

"Residents may see police K9s and police helicopters in the area," the chief said. "We have ample resources in the area to ensure the safety and security of our residents."

Allandale is described as 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find Allandale is asked to 911, call Elmwood Park police at (201) 796-0700 or contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office (201) 646-2300.

