Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
NECN
48th Annual First Night Boston Kicks Off
“Feeling so good," said Mohmoad Kalifa Kamara, bandleader of local afro-beat group Koliba in the midst of the parade kicking off. "Excited to have fun with the crowd. I’ve been in Boston for over thirty years, so this is my hometown.”. This year marks the 48th annual First Night...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New Bedford
New Bedford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from New Bedford.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
The best restaurant in RI and MA, according to Guy Fieri
Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri has visited thousands of restaurants across the globe.
NECN
Dumpling Daughter Planning Move Into Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A trio of Chinese restaurants known in part for their dumplings is expanding to a fourth location, and this will be its first within the Boston city limits. A message from the business confirms what a poster within the Friends of Boston's...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
insideradio.com
Boston’s WEEI-FM Posts Best Ratings In Years, Ahead Of Lineup Changes.
Ahead of launching a revamped on-air lineup next week, WEEI-FM Boston posts some of its best ratings in years. With the three fall Nielsen PPM months combined (Oct.-Nov.-Dec.), the Audacy sports station ranked second among Men 25-54 with a 9.0 share, Boston.com reports. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon...
whdh.com
Sneak peek of Winter Classic Fan Festival on Boston’s City Hall Plaza
BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS got a sneak peek at some of the offerings before the Winter Classic Fan Festival in Boston. The festival at City Hall Plaza is being set up to entertain fans before the B’s play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Monday for the NHL Winter Classic.
3 New England restaurants land on OpenTable’s 2022 list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ in America
BOSTON — Three restaurants in New England, including two that call Boston home, have been named among the very best eateries in the United States. OpenTable recently revealed its list of the “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022″ after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America -- all of which were submitted by foodies.
What to Wear in Boston, According to a Fashion Expert
Boston is a city that's full of surprises. History lovers can enjoy traversing the cobblestone streets of North End and touring the modern masterpieces at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Meanwhile, fashion enthusiasts will find plenty of shopping options at Seaport, where brands like Everlane and Grace Loves Lace meet local favorites at The Current, home to an always-evolving lineup of lifestyle brands.
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
NECN
Boston Welcomes Visitors for New Year's Amid Orange Line Repairs
When asked how the commute was coming into Boston on New Year's Eve, most people surprisingly agreed it was smooth sailing. "It's pretty rough getting into the city [normally]," said Robin Riley, who travelled to the city with her husband Sean for the holiday. "Today was fine, so that was good."
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
country1025.com
Igloos, Fire Pits And Greenhouses: 7 Boston Hotspots For Outdoor Winter Dining
Boston Uncovered has uncovered some of the coziest winter spots for oudoor dining in and around Boston.These are some of the most popular restaurants featuring igloos, fire pits, and greenhouses. Take a look at 7 Boston area hotspots for outdoor dining. Hey, we’re New Englanders a little chill in the air or snow on the ground won’t stop us from having some fun.
fcatv.org
Patriot Place Hosting New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration
Patriot Place will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration featuring fireworks, ice sculptures, live entertainment, giveaways and more from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests are invited to ring in the new year with family and friends at Patriot Place, with festivities including giveaways, temporary...
NECN
NBC10 Boston's Top 10 Stories of 2022: COVID, Crime, Marine Life and More
It seems like every year has flown by since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with another blink 2022 has come and gone. For the second year running, the pandemic stole the spotlight on nbc10boston.com. But it wasn't the only topic that got a lot of attention in 2022....
iheart.com
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday
A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
Former WBZ-TV journalist and Red Sox Poet Laureate Dick Flavin dies
BOSTON - The man known as the Poet Laureate of the Boston Red Sox has died. Richard "Dick" Flavin was 86.Flavin was also a former WBZ-TV journalist, playwright and the voice of the Boston Red Sox for many years.Flavin was born on December 7, 1936, in Quincy and attended Stonehill college. He worked as a press spokesman, speechwriter and press secretary for several Democratic politicians before he turned political reporter in 1970, joining WBZ-TV in 1973. He worked for WBZ-TV for 14 years, winning several Emmys. In 2011, he was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.Flavin also wrote...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
