BOSTON - The man known as the Poet Laureate of the Boston Red Sox has died. Richard "Dick" Flavin was 86.Flavin was also a former WBZ-TV journalist, playwright and the voice of the Boston Red Sox for many years.Flavin was born on December 7, 1936, in Quincy and attended Stonehill college. He worked as a press spokesman, speechwriter and press secretary for several Democratic politicians before he turned political reporter in 1970, joining WBZ-TV in 1973. He worked for WBZ-TV for 14 years, winning several Emmys. In 2011, he was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.Flavin also wrote...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO