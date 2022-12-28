Read full article on original website
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic posts 51 in win over Spurs
Luka Doncic poured in 51 points, including two free throws with 4.5 seconds remaining, and the visiting Dallas Mavericks outlasted
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (injury management) on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Strus will make his 20th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for injury management purposes. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 586.0 minutes with Butler off the floor this season, Strus is averaging 0.71...
Zeke Nnaji playing with Denver's second unit on Friday night
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Nnaji will come off Denver's bench after Aaron Gordon was named Friday's starter. In 16.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nnaji to produce 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.
Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. (suspension) ruled out on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. has been suspended for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Carter Jr. is among six Magic suspended on Friday for leaving the bench are during Wednesday's game. Expect Admiral Schofield to log more minutes off the bench versus Washington. Schofield's projection includes 7.5 points,...
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (illness) active and starting on Saturday, Naz Reid to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Gobert will make his return to the court after he was forced to sit one game with an illness. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to score 39.8 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes...
Matisse Thybulle starting for 76ers Saturday in place of inactive P.J. Tucker
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle will start Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the 76ers are letting three players sit due to injury management to close out 2022: James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Tyrese Maxey. As a result of their absences, Thybulle is being elevated to the starting five.
Mo Bamba suspended for Magic's Friday contest
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba (suspension) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Bamba will not be available after he was suspended on Friday. Expect Bol Bol to log more major minutes against a Wizards' team allowing 52.9 FanDuel points per game to centers. Bol Bol's current...
Luka Doncic (ankle) active for Mavericks on Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic will be available on the road after he was listed as probable with an ankle ailment. In 38.1 expected minutes, our models project Doncic to score 57.7 FanDuel points. Doncic's projection includes 32.1...
Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable on Friday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso is still dealing with a shoulder injury but is likely to return on Friday after being listed as probable. Our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against the Pistons. Caruso's Friday projection...
Jock Landale coming off the bench for Suns on Friday
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Landale will move to the bench on Friday with Josh Okogie entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Landale to play 10.1 minutes against the Raptors. Landale's Friday projection includes 5.1 points,...
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Smith Jr. will remain sidelined with a left ankle sprain. Expect Theo Maledon to play a backup role at the guard positions on Saturday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.6 minutes this...
Naji Marshall playing with Pelicans' second unit on Saturday night
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Marshall will operate in a bench role after Herbert Jones was picked as Saturday's starter. In 26.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Marshall to produce 21.9 FanDuel points.
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (illness) remains out on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Holiday will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Jevon Carter to see an increased role on Sunday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 470.0 minutes this season with Holiday...
Orlando's Cole Anthony (suspension) out on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (suspension) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Anthony is among three Magic guards suspended on Friday including R.J. Hampton and Gary Harris. Expect Terrence Ross to play an increased role on Friday night. Ross' current Friday projection includes 13.2 points, 3.5...
Miami's Gabe Vincent active in a second unit role on Friday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Vincent will operate in a second unit role after Kyle Lowry was chosen as Friday's starter. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Vincent to produce 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
Chicago's Patrick Williams (collarbone) probable on Friday
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (collarbone) is listed as probable for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Williams is on track to play on Friday after Chicago's forward was listed as probable with a left clavicle contusion. In 31.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
Magic starting Terrence Ross for suspended Moritz Wagner on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Ross will make his ninth start this season after Moritz Wagner was suspended on Friday. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Ross to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Ross' Friday projection includes 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
New England's Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) questionable for Week 17's matchup versus Miami
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against the Miami Dolphins. After three limited practices, Stevenson is trending towards the right side of questionable. In a potential matchup versus a Miami defense giving up 20.9 FanDuel points per game to running backs, numberFire's models project Stevenson to score 14.8 FanDuel points.
Cleveland's Evan Mobley (ankle) ruled out, Kevin Love to start on Saturday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mobley will sit out on Saturday night after he was ruled out with an ankle injury. Expect Kevin Love to play an increased role versus a Bulls' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to his position.
