Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle will start Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the 76ers are letting three players sit due to injury management to close out 2022: James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Tyrese Maxey. As a result of their absences, Thybulle is being elevated to the starting five.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO