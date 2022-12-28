Road rage shooting, crash on SB I-43 at Mequon Rd.

All southbound lanes of I-43 at Mequon Road are back open after a road rage shooting shut lanes down Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office says.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened between Brown Deer and Good Hope roads.

Authorities say a vehicle crashed after being struck by gunfire following an alleged road rage incident.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

