ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Road rage shooting, crash on SB I-43 at Mequon Rd.

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCoFV_0jwWqCTe00

All southbound lanes of I-43 at Mequon Road are back open after a road rage shooting shut lanes down Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office says.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened between Brown Deer and Good Hope roads.

Authorities say a vehicle crashed after being struck by gunfire following an alleged road rage incident.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 7

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic. Deputies tried to stop the...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI
WISN

Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
MILWAUKEE, WI
smithmountainlake.com

75-year-old woman died after being struck, dragged several blocks

WHITEFISH BAY, Wisconsin (WISN) -- Whitefish Bay police and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. Police said a 75-year-old woman walking on a sidewalk on North Lake Drive was struck by a 77-year-old man backing out of his driveway and dragged several blocks to East Lake View Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha man accused of fleeing from deputy, driving through Petrifying Springs Golf Course

An 18-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges following a high-speed chase through a golf course. James L. Fulkerson was charged earlier this month with felonies of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Fulkerson appeared at Intake Court Wednesday and posted the $20,000 cash bond imposed on him Thursday.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41 wrong-way crash; driver hit semi head-on, seriously injured

MILWAUKEE - A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi, temporarily closing all northbound lanes of I-41 between Burleigh and Capitol Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver who hit the semi sustained very serious injuries and is suspected of being under the influence. A passenger was conscious and breathing, and the semi driver was OK.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41 closure: Burleigh to Watertown Plank starting Jan. 6

MILWAUKEE - Interstate 41 will be shut down between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from 11 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 6 through 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Traffic in both directions will be closed as crews work to demolish the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha

The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
WAUKESHA, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy