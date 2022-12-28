Read full article on original website
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
76ers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
For a long time, the NBA had a bogeyman: the super team. You probably heard all the discourse. First, the Miami Heat were ruining the NBA. Then, it was the Golden State Warriors. Most recently, the Brooklyn Nets were destroying the league’s competitive balance. In the meantime, something interesting happened....
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Flames The Lakers For Giving Up 'Eight Years Of Assets' In Anthony Davis Trade
When it comes to Lakers big man Anthony Davis, nobody is denying that he's one of the top big men in the NBA. In 2019, the Lakers saw his talent and valued him so highly, they forked over a package that included their entire future. The Lakers ultimately won that...
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Jayson Tatum Honestly Responds To Comparisons Of Him And Jaylen Brown With Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen
Jayson Tatum mocked the media for comparing him and Jaylen Brown to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen after saying they should split up as a duo.
D'Angelo Russell Heavily Calls Out Zion Williamson Saying He Plays Football And Not Basketball: "We Can't Touch Him Or Guard Him"
Williamson's style of play though came under some criticism from the Timberwolves guard.
Kevin Durant reveals subtle Jacque Vaughn move that’s fired up Brooklyn
Much has been said about the scorching offense of the Brooklyn Nets which is fueling the success the team is having of late, but Kevin Durant is also here to say that it’s more than just about the team’s ability to get buckets in bunches that is propelling the Nets.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Makes A Prediction About Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks recently unveiled Dirk Nowitzki‘s statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Dirk earned the ultimate honor after spending his entire 21-year career with the Mavs, leading them to their only two NBA Finals appearances and winning one NBA championship. But as much as Dirk had to...
Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game
The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Phillies losing former All-Star to NL East rival
The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17M.
NBA Rumors: James Harden Could Pass on Long-Term Deals?
An NBA Insider believes that James Harden might not want a long-term contract moving forward.
Yardbarker
Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine
When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
Rate the Trade: Bojan Bogdanovic to the LA Clippers
Could the Detroit Pistons and LA Clippers make a Bogdanovic trade?
NBA
Tyrese Maxey 'Probable' As 76ers Visit New Orleans Pelicans | Gameday Report 34/82
Ahead of their next game Friday night, the 76ers (20-13) upgraded Tyrese Maxey to “probable” for the meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans (22-12). Maxey has been out of the lineup for more than a month since suffering a fracture in his left foot during the Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
76ers vs. Pelicans: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Pelicans battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!
NBA Insiders Dish Thoughts on James Harden, Rockets Rumors
Two ESPN NBA Insiders are buying into the rumors regarding James Harden's thoughts on thinking about leaving the 76ers.
Yardbarker
Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player
The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
Tyrese Maxey listed as probable to return for Sixers vs. Pelicans
The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday to continue their four-game road trip. They are 1-1 on the trip after a loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, but they have a chance to bounce back in New Orleans while getting some help back. Tyrese...
