As the year is ending, this is the time to thank all of those who worked over the holidays. The street crew not only had the storm Thursday, Dec. 22, but also the frigid temperatures in which to keep the streets plowed and safe. Gratitude is also extended to the police, firefighters, medical professionals, DuComm, caretaker in health facilities and the volunteers caring for the individuals, homeless or hungry.

WEST CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO