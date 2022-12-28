ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Commanders make Carson Wentz-Taylor Heinicke decision that will make or break season

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
 3 days ago

Taylor Heinicke’s short leash has been cut off.

Carson Wentz will re-take the starting quarterback job for Sunday’s crucial matchup against the Browns, ESPN.com reported on Wednesday. The 7-7-1 Commanders are sitting in the seventh and final NFC playoff spot, a half-game ahead of the Seahawks, Lions, and Packers.

Heinicke took over as starter when Wentz broke his finger in a Week 6 win over the Bears that improved Washington’s record to 2-4. Heinicke led the Commanders on a 6-1-1 stretch that put them in the middle of the NFC playoff picture.

However, back-to-back lackluster performances in losses to the Giants and 49ers prompted the decision.

“Well, I just want to make sure I have an opportunity to speak to everybody before I make a decision,” Ron Rivera said earlier in the week of his quarterback thought process. “I want to make sure I’ve got all the thoughts and ideas and concepts. Again, at the end of the day, the decision’s going to be made based on what I believe is best for us going forward, gives us the best opportunity right now. That’s what this is really about.”

Carson Wentz before the Commanders-49ers game on Dec. 24, 2022.Carson Wentz before the Commanders-49ers game on Dec. 24, 2022.
Getty Images

Wentz replaced Heinicke in San Francisco on Saturday, completing 12-of-16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in the 37-20 defeat.

“I thought Taylor did some really good things. There were some opportunities, I think, that we could’ve taken advantage of as well,” Rivera said. “I thought Carson coming in and not having played in a while; he was a little rusty at first. And then he started to sharpen up. He showed he made quick decisions. So, that was good to see. It was. There are still some things he can continue to work on and improve as well.”

Wentz, 29, possesses more natural ability than Heinicke, also 29, however, the team rallied around the journeyman during their mid-season run. Now with the season on the line, Rivera is turning back to the former No. 2 pick to push the Commanders into the playoffs.

Taylor Heinicke throws a pass in the Commanders-49ers game on Dec. 24, 2022.
Getty Images

After the matchup with the Browns, the Commanders finish the regular season against the Cowboys. Both games are in Washington.

New York City, NY
